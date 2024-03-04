New York Giants Cut Mark Glowinski

The New York Giants have officially terminated the contract of offensive guard Mark Glowinski, who was set to enter the final year of the 3-year, $18 million contract he signed with the team in March 2022 as an unrestricted free agent from the Indianapolis Colts. Cutting Glowinski creates $1.5 million in dead money but also saves $5.7 million against the 2024 NFL salary cap.

Glowinski started 16 games at right guard for the Giants in 2022. While it was anticipated he would once again man the right guard position in 2023, the first warning signs came in training camp when other players were splitting first-team practice snaps with him. Glowinski was benched after the opener, started four games in October, and did not start again until the finale in January. In all, Glowinski played in 13 games with six starts at right guard. He did not play or was inactive in four other games.

The 6’4”, 310-pound Glowinski was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. The Colts claimed him off of waivers in December 2017. Glowinski has played in 124 regular-season games with 96 starts.