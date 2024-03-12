Giants Lose Tyrod Taylor and A’Shawn Robinson, Sign Drew Lock

JETS SIGN TYROD TAYLOR…

The New York Jets have signed New York Giants unrestricted free agent quarterback Tyrod Taylor. The deal is reportedly a 2-year contract that could be worth as much as $18 million.

In his second and last season with the Giants in 2023, Taylor started five games, finishing with a 2-3 record. His first three starts came in October after Daniel Jones was lost due to a neck injury. However, Taylor injured his ribs early in his third start, causing him to be placed on Injured Reserve for a month until December. When he returned to the 53-man roster, the team chose to start Tommy DeVito for two more games before turning back to Taylor in the final two games. Overall, played in 11 games with five starts, completing 64.4 percent of his passes for 1,341 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also rushed for 197 yards.

The Giants signed Taylor as an unrestricted free agent from the Houston Texans in March 2022. In his first year with the team, Taylor ended up playing at the end of three games, completing 6-of-8 passes for 58 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The 6’1”, 217-pound Taylor was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He has spent time with the Ravens (2011-2014), Buffalo Bills (2015-2017), Cleveland Browns (2018), Los Angeles Chargers (2019-2020), and Texans (2021). Taylor has played in 92 regular-season games with 58 starts, completing 61.7 percent of his passes for 12,135 yards, 65 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions. He has also rushed the ball 404 times for 2,268 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and 19 touchdowns. Most of his starting experience came during a 3-year stretch with Bills where he started 43 games. Taylor made the Pro Bowl in 2015. He is 28-28-1 in games started.

PANTHERS SIGN A’SHAWN ROBINSON…

The Carolina Panthers have signed New York Giants unrestricted free agent defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson. The contract is reportedly a 3-year, $22.5 million deal.

The Giants signed Robinson as an unrestricted free agent from the Los Angeles Rams in April 2023 to add some much-needed depth to the defensive line. Robinson was coming off a torn meniscus to one of his knees that he suffered in late November 2022 with the Rams. He began training camp on the PUP List and took some time to round back into form. However, by the second half of the season, Robinson proved to still be a top-notch run defender. Robinson played in all 17 games, with 13 starts, and finished the season with 62 tackles (most on defensive line), six tackles for a loss, one quarterback hit, and two pass defenses.

The 6’4”, 330-pound Robinson was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. After spending four seasons with the Lions, Robinson signed a free agent contract with the Rams in 2020.

GIANTS SIGN DREW LOCK…

The Giants have signed unrestricted free agent quarterback Drew Lock (Seattle Seahawks). The deal is reportedly a 1-year, $5 million guaranteed contract.

The 27-year old, 6’4”, 228-pound Lock was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. After three years in Denver, Lock was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022 as part of the Russell Wilson mega-trade. Overall, in five NFL seasons, Lock has played in 28 regular-season games with 23 starts (9-14 record). He has completed 59.7 percent of his passes for 5,283 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions.

To see an overview of the Giants’ free agent activity, see the New York Giants 2024 Free Agency Scorecard section of the website.

FREE AGENT HOUSECLEANING…

Two free agents the Giants had met with have signed with other teams, including quarterback Russell Wilson (who signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers) and cornerback Darious Williams (who signed with the Los Angeles Rams).