New York Giants 2024 NFL Draft Preview: Offensive Tackles

OFFENSIVE TACKLES

Draft Grade Index:

90+: All-Pro Projection

85-89: Pro Bowl Projection

81-84: 1st Round – Year 1 starter

77-80: 2nd/3rd Round – Year 1 contributor, year 2-3 starter

74-76: Early Day 3: Cores special teamer and rotational player

71-74: Mid Day 3: Core special teamer and backup

68-70: Late Day 3: Developmental and special teamer

TOP 15 GRADES AND ANALYSIS

1) Olumuyiwa Fashanu – Penn State – 6’6 / 312

Grade: 88

Two-year starter. All-Big Ten in both 2023 and 2022, first team in 2023 and an All-American. Winner of the Rimington-Pace Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year Award. Finalist for the 2023 Academic Heisman. Fashanu is a player that can start at left tackle right away. There will be power-based losses early on, but the 21-year-old should be able to enhance his strength soon enough to be considered an ideal blind side protector for today’s NFL. The name D’Brickishaw Ferguson has come up several times when scouting his tape. The athleticism and attention to detail will be sought after by offensive line coaches looking to develop a young talent. He comes from an academic family, did not start playing football until he was in high school, and put on some serious weight since arriving at Penn State with room for more. All of the intangibles are there and he has multiple elite physical traits.

*Fashanu has some Charles Cross in him, but with more upside. He is such a comfortable mover in space and the body control he shows does not come around often. There was a lack of consistency in hitting his landmarks but it had nothing to do with an athleticism shortcoming. He could have been OT1 had he come out last year and I did expect to see a better level of play in 2023. That is what kept him out of the 90+ region but I would not be even a little surprised to see him on the All-Pro team before the end of his rookie contract. Because of that and because of what Evan Neal has shown – a surprise Fashanu selection would have my support in the first round, but I doubt that is in the cards.

2) Joe Alt – Notre Dame – 6’9 / 321

Grade: 87

Junior entry, three-year starter. Unanimous first team All-American. Son of John Alt, a former Kansas City first round pick and two-time Pro Bowler and brother to Mark Alt who played in the NHL for five seasons. A former basketball player, tight end, and quarterback. Alt is a young, unique tackle with NFL lineage that is still relatively early on the progression curve of the position. He blends top-shelf physical tools and ability with reliable intangibles and maturity. The team captain is a high-floor, high-ceiling prospect. While he does not always play with an upright chest and his high-hipped frame can create the occasional mishap, his losses on tape are hard to find. He will start at either tackle spot early in his career and is set up to be a key player for a long time at a premium position.

*This was a challenging evaluation. On one hand, Alt rarely ever loses. On the other hand, it does not always look the way I want it to look, and it partially stems from his unusual height. Yes, I do think one can be tall enough to the point it actually worsens the size variable of a player’s grade. After all was said and done, I still put the Pro Bowl projection on Alt because of how well he tested athletically. The NFL lineage helps as well. This is a safe bet. I would even say his floor is higher than Fashanu. I trust his ability to play right tackle (he was LT only in college) more than Fashanu as well and there is a better power game as a run blocker. Like Fashanu, I would not criticize or be down if NYG surprisingly went with him at 6 (or after a trade down) but I don’t see it happening.

3) Troy Fautanu – Washington – 6’4 / 317

Grade: 86

Three-year starter. All-Pac 12 in 2023 and 2022, first team in 2023 in addition to earning All-American honors. Morris Trophy Award winner. Fautanu is an ideal fit for a zone blocking scheme where he can get on defenders in a hurry with a quick second burst into space. While Fautanu did play both guard and tackle over his career, he was predominantly on the outside and his tool set matches that. He is a comfortable mover with rare potential body control and ability to adjust his weight. He can credibly project to both inside and outside roles and has the upside of a Pro Bowl lineman in time but the team that drafts him and their situation up front will dictate where he ends up. This is the kind of player you simply get in the building and figure out the usage down the road.

*There is not a single offensive lineman that garnered more interest than Fautanu. That does not mean he is viewed as the top guy – but simply the one that everyone wanted more information on. He had 28(!) interviews lined up at the combine which is unheard of for an offensive linemen. Part of that is the position versatility, part of that is he can be a top 10 guy but also someone that could fall into the late 20’s. It is difficult to project where he will end up. For a long time, he was THE guy I was hoping NYG could grab at the top of round 2 but the fact they traded that pick away and likelihood he is going somewhere in the top 20 has erased that from my hopes. Fautanu has a few technical warts so there is some risk here, but if he comes anywhere close to his upside, he is a game-changing offensive lineman that can play both guard and center at a high level. He creates options for a team.

4) Amarius Mims – Georgia – 6’8 / 340

Grade: 85

Junior entry, one-year starter. Mims looks like was scientifically manufactured in an offensive tackle factory. He has an enormous frame in all directions with ideal weight distribution from top to bottom. It is hard to find bad weight on him. The abrupt snap he shows out of his stance with proper bend and flat back with inside hands is textbook. The elite play-strength is already there for the 21-year old, as there are several flashes of him moving defenders at all levels against their will. The significant red flag is his lack of experience. He played just 803 snaps in college, which is approximately worth less than a full season. His eight career starts are as few as one will find when looking at an offensive lineman in this process. Coaches will drool over what he can turn into and a strong argument can be made there is enough quality tape on him against NFL-caliber opponents. The interview and pre-draft process will be big for him, as he will need to check all of those boxed to hide the lack of time spent on the field during games and the fact he has a right tackle-only with average adjustment-twitch against speed. Swing for the fence type prospect; the ceiling is elite.

*Here is a line I shared with an AFC scout that he agreed with. “If Mims hits 80% of his ceiling, he is a Pro Bowler”. That is the kind of talent we are talking about. I thought he should have done what Fashanu did (who was in a similar lack-of-experience situation last year) and returned to school to have the unquestioned top OT spot in 2025. But here we are looking at a guy that could be had in the teens or twenties that has a higher ceiling than every OT in this class. My biggest concern beyond the unknown? Durability. Guys this big with multiple injuries (Mims’ injuries have not been serious) always worry me. It is hard to be this big and recover from anything. There is Mekhi Becton-type freakish ability but like I said about Becton years ago, the size can be a detriment to his availability. Where he ends up will be dictated by how much risk a team is willing to take on. But remember, the upside is All-Pro without question.

5) JC Latham – Alabama – 6’6 / 342

Grade: 85

Junior entry, two-year starter. All-American and first team All-SEC in 2023. Latham has a special trait that will work well at any level of football, and that is pure hand strength. Combine that with his easy knee bend and natural athletic ability, his upside can match anyone that plays on the right side in the league. He needs to continue the progress he showed from 2022 to 2023 to further hide the slight lateral-reactions that show up from time to time. If he does, he can be a top-shelf right tackle early on. Even if he were to flatline his progression as a pass protector, Latham is going to be a weapon in the run game. His play style is overwhelming and consistent in that area.

*Latham is the guy that improved his grade the most from pre-2023 and post-2023 via quality game tape. That is the ideal way to see a surge. I thought he was a day two project when I put out my initial grades in August. I had a problem with his reaction speed and how often he would abandon technique. He was a different player in 2023 which makes sense because it was his second year of real experience. Like Evan Neal, he did not test athletically. Do I have some PTSD from that? Yes. I was concerned about that after watching Neal’s Pro Day workout and I foolishly ignored it. But watching Latham in drills, it is obvious he is a better athlete than Neal and his body is much more pro-caliber. One thing to keep in mind; Latham was a guard when he started off at Alabama and his game would be elite there. It will depend who drafts him but he gives a unit options.

6) Taliese Fuaga – Oregon State – 6’6 / 324

Grade: 84

Two-year starter. All-Pac 12 in 2023 and 2022, first team in 2023. All-American as a senior. Fuaga is a road grader that sends second and third level defenders flying. He puts defenders from all levels on the ground and moves them against their will whenever he wants to. He combined the top end power with light feet and a quick burst to win initially. His play strength and mentality finishes them off, notably in the running game. He is a credible weapon in the trenches with is ability to displace his man. Fuaga played right tackle his entire career at Oregon State and did not allow a single sack. His tool set may be better suited inside because the lack of length and natural bend can be an issue on the outside. He credibly projects to a starter level at both spots, however, in any kind of scheme. The ceiling will be higher at guard.

*Fuaga is a questionable tackle in my eyes. Not everyone agrees. I kept him here because that is where I think he will start out based on what guys in the league have told me. I had a similar vibe on Alijah Vera-Tucker out of USC a few years ago who has been a hybrid inside/outside guy with the Jets. I saw a few things live in Mobile at the Senior Bowl that concern me about protecting the edge. But other than that, Fuaga wins as much as anyone. He put out some really good performance against his toughest competition, including the UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu, who I am very high on.

7) Tyler Guyton – Oklahoma – 6’8 / 322

Grade: 82

Two-year starter. All-Big 12 in 2023. Spent two seasons at TCU primarily as a backup prior to transferring to Oklahoma where he locked in the starting right tackle job for two seasons. A former high school defensive lineman and basketball player, Guyton’s tool set and the fact he is an offensive lineman with just two years of game experience leads to the notion there is plenty left for him to realistically absorb. He checks all of the boxes when it comes tools and talent. The flashes of dominance are there and if a coach can get him to play pissed off more often, he can be a quality starter on the outside. Guyton plays raw at times, relying on talent more than technique but can get away with it for the most part.

*Guyton is a favorite of a few guys I speak with. Not necessarily current grade, but long-term projection. After all, that usually trumps ties within position stacks and because of this OT group being so crowded, he still has a shot at being a surprise top-fifteen back. Guyton’s lack of bend concerns me a bit. If that wasn’t an issue, I would end with a Tyron Smith-type outlook. So, whether he can get that fixed or not (not easy to fix) will dictate his success. The idea of NYG using a second rounder on a tackle is still alive in my head. One of these guys is going to fall and if it is Guyton, it is hard to argue against gambling on him as a hedge to Evan Neal. That said, he does not offer inside versatility so it could be viewed as an unnecessary risk and inefficient use of resources.

8) Kingsley Suamataia – BYU – 6’5 / 326

Grade: 80

Two-year starter. All-Big 12 in 2023. Former five-star recruit that was wanted by everyone coming out of high school. Backup at Oregon in 2021 prior to transferring to BYU in 2022. Started for one season at right tackle while eventual NFL draft pick Blake Freeland manned the blind side. Shifted over to left tackle in 2023. Suamataia has a rare blend of tools that NFL coaches want to work with and develop. His natural power, size, and athleticism do not come around often and he did not allow a sack in 22 of 23 career starts. The production on surface level is attractive, but the occasional lapse in concentration and overall sloppy feel to his bend and body control will create the need for some extra time on the bench. He will need to improve subtle techniques, but his ceiling is that of a quality starting right or left tackle.

*I was as high as top 20 overall on Suamataia earlier in the season. I love the physical package. He is long, strong, and athletic. While it does not always show up tape, I’ve seen the combination of traits to keep that late first/early second outlook on him. His skill set could work inside as well if things do not pan out. Simply put, guys move different when he gets a clean punch to their chest plate. His hands are so heavy, and the lower body explosion landed him #3 on the Bruce Feldman Freak List. Maybe he won’t be a year-one guy but by 2025 I think you’ll know if he can be your next OT or your next OG. NYG will likely need one at this time next year. Remember, think 2-3 years from now more than this season when looking at the draft for a team like this.

9) Patrick Paul – Houston – 6’7 / 331

Grade: 77

Five-year starter. Paul started just five games over his first two seasons, the second of which ended early because of an ankle/foot injury. The brother of Commanders guard Chris Paul, Patrick is a long-armed and athletic piece of clay that needs extra development. If he reaches the upside that his rare blend of tools presents, this is a guy that can man the left tackle island at a high level for a long time. He has the kind of frame that can make up for a lot of losses. He takes up so much space and moves well when it is planned. The issues arise when he needs to adjust his weight laterally, as the stability in his hips and overall coordination look young and raw. He comes across like someone that is still learning himself physically but can still hack it while he improves the skill set in a rare-sized frame.

*Paul is stacked with a few guys that have similar outlooks, but his ceiling is much higher. There is such a thing as being “too long” and Paul is approaching that territory. His 36+” arms and 86+” wingspan is ridiculous, but it can make his hands a bit lethargic. It actually dampens his power a bit and it can open the door for extra penalties. He only had three in 2023, but he was flagged 18 times over 2021-2022. I bet he goes somewhere in round two because he has the profile some OL coaches drool over.

10) Roger Rosengarten – Washington – 6’5 / 308

Grade: 77

Two-year starter. All-Pac 12 in 2023. Rosengarten started 28 games at right tackle, protecting the blind side of Michael Penix Jr. He did not allow a single sack over that span despite Penix Jr.’s propensity to throw the ball deep. He is a technically sound blocker with the right mentality. There is a repeatable process with both his hands and feet to get him in the right position and he pairs that with grit and determination. The ability to recover shows that. Rosengarten may not be the most talented or gifted, but his tools are more than good enough, and his frame appears to be an unfinished product. The studs are there to build a solid, long-term player with swing tackle potential early on that can evolve into starting caliber. Rosengarten fits best in a zone-heavy scheme but will make his money in pass protection and can credibly project to both sides of the line.

*At first, I was surprised to see Rosengarten come out early. With teammate and left tackle Troy Fautanu declaring for the draft, the left tackle spot would have been his to lose. But then again, he was the blind side protector of one of the top passing games in the country and maybe his stock won’t ever be as high as it was following their National Championship appearance. He has a classic high-floor, low-ceiling outlook. I see some David Diehl in his game as a tackle, but he tested better athletically. Keep an eye on him in the round 3-4 area; it would be pick I fully support.

11) Kiran Amegadjie – Yale – 6’5 / 323

Grade: 77



Three-year starter. All-Ivy in 2021 and First Team in 2022. Played in just four 20223 contests prior to tearing his quad muscle in practice which required surgery, keeping him out the rest of the season and the majority of the pre-draft process. Played guard in 2021 before moving to left tackle in 2022. Amegadjie looks like he was created in a factory that specializes in blind side protectors. His length is off the charts and his basketball background shows up below the waist. He is a comfortable, easy mover with proper balance and bend. The tools are there for both a higher starting point and ceiling when looking at the linemen in this class. He may not be ready for the power demands of the NFL right away, but with time and proper development he can reach heights very few can. He checks all the intangible boxes as well and combining those with his tools and glimpses of high-quality play, it is easy to bang the table for him.

*Another high-ceiling guy that I think several OL coaches will want to work with. The length is off the charts and the basketball background is noteworthy. He is more raw than Patrick Paul but he is in the same category. His power presence is not there but I would assume a pro strength program will be a significant jump up from what he had at Yale, so one could argue the upside is higher. The one thing I would say about drafting him in round three is the fact he likely needs to be a gameday inactive for the entire 2024 season. You have to fully commit to him not playing in year one even if injuries start to pile up.

12) Delmar Glaze – Maryland – 6’4 / 315

Grade: 76

Three-year starter. All-Big Ten in both 2023 and 2022. Glaze split his snaps between right and left tackle. His length and athleticism are suitable for the outside as well and he showed even more versatility by shifting inside to guard during Senior Bowl week. He can. credibly project to both because of his skill set to handle the different demands. He is an athletic bull with heavy hands that can latch on. His ability to get across the face of a defender in a blink while maintaining balance and ability to re-direct will make him a weapon in outside zone schemes. He shows a solid forward lean without compromising foot leverage, always keeping them a bit behind his hips but capable of adjusting on the fly. He looks comfortable in space and that is why he should get his initial look at tackle. If it does not work out, plan B can be a shift inside or provide the valuable role of a versatile sixth lineman, the one that comes off the bench first.

*Put Glaze in the category of guys I am a little higher on than most because of what he did against his top competition for two straight years. His game tapes against Ohio State (one at RT and one at LT) were very good. The issue was a lack of consistency. He had a few really poor performances in 2023 and I thought he got overmatched at the Senior Bowl. Following that week, I took him out of day two. He has something in him, just needs to smooth the edges.

13) Blake Fisher – Notre Dame – 6’6 / 310

Grade: 76

Junior entry, three-year starter. Fisher arrived at South Bend and won the starting left tackle job right away. An injury week one was thought to shelf him for the rest of the season, but he returned to the starting lineup for the Fiesta Bowl at right tackle, as fellow draft prospect Joe Alt took over the blind side job midway through the year. Fisher went on to start the next two seasons, opposite Alt. He has the pro body and athleticism with heavy, dense contact to promote the idea of being a quality starter at the next level. There is a lot to like when examining his ability to move defender in the run game and control a pass rusher on the move. His lack of consistency stems from poor technique and initial losses, which are very correctable. He has youth on his side and if he does not develop to his potential, Fisher still projects to a quality swing-role.

*There is more interest in Fisher than people think. NYG sent their new OL coach to the Notre Dame pro day and there was a lot of work being done with Fisher. I can’t imagine they were there for Alt. This is a sneaky fourth round pick with the talent and heavy hands of a starting tackle in the league. In a normal offensive line draft, we could see him get over drafted as high as round two. While I do not have enough confidence in him to put him there, I can see him being a guy outlasting several that were drafted ahead. Fisher has more talent than Alt. Yes, you read that right.

14) Matt Goncalves – Pittsburgh – 6’6 / 327

Grade: 75

Three-year starter. All-ACC in 2022. Played in just three 2023 games, injuring his toe which led to a season-ending injury. Goncalves is a big, technique-savvy tackle with sizeable experience on both sides of the line. He finished his career with 16 consecutive games not allowing a sack and was penalized just four times his entire career. His game is clean, and he knows himself as both an athlete and technician. Goncalves does not have ideal length or re-direct speed for tackle. There are noticeable limitations in his arsenal, but he should get a look outside before being moved to guard, where he did play some early in his career. He can be an ideal versatile depth piece for a quality offensive line with starter potential.

*This was a kid on my potential top 96 list prior to the injury. He feels safe, albeit limited. In such a strong OT group, he can be an easy guy to overlook. But there are a handful of linemen like this in the league. Maybe a little short on athletic talent but far advanced on football IQ and technique. I really wish he was healthy in 2023. On the flip side, someone may get really lucky considering where he can be had.

15) Christian Jones – Texas – 6’5 / 308

Grade: 73

Sixth year senior, four-year starter. After a late start to the gridiron (was a soccer player until junior year of high school), Jones was lightly recruited and then was on the field for just 29 snaps from the start of 2018 to the end of 2019. He was raw, but his frame is above average even for NFL standards. From there, he split time between right and left tackle in his first two seasons as a starter, then reverted back to the right side. The baseline tools are there, and he has steadily improved each season of his career. The question is how much is there left to chew off considering he is one of the most experienced linemen in this draft when looking at snaps played since 2020.

*Jones dropped some weight after the season with the hope of improving his ability to move. He is plenty powerful enough but the two-handed lunges for his man in addition to sub-par balance created some ugly losses on tape. However, when he is in the right position and the hands get where they need to, he can overwhelm defenders. I’m not sure I see enough athletic potential to project anything beyond a quality backup, but I do think he can be worked with to develop a secure baseline should injuries pop up. His upper body is very effective.

16-29

16) Javon Foster – Missouri – 6’5 / 313: 74

17) Garrett Greenfield – South Dakota State – 6’6 / 311: 73

18) Walter Rouse – Oklahoma – 6’6 / 313: 72

19) Travis Glover – Georgia State – 6’6 / 317: 71

20) Caedan Wallace – Penn State – 6’5 / 314: 71

21) Frank Crum – Wyoming – 6’8 / 313: 70

22) Julian Pearl – Illinois – 6’6 / 312: 69

23) Nathan Thomas – Louisiana – 6’3 / 332: 69

24) Ethan Driskell – Marshall – 6’8 / 313: 69

25) Andrew Coker – TCU – 6’7 / 315: 68

26) Anim Dankwah – Howard – 6’8 / 353: 68

27) Mike Edwards – Campbell – 6’5 / 366: 68

28) Josiah Ezirim – Eastern Kentucky – 6’6 / 329: 68

29) Jeremy Flax – Kentucky – 6’5 / 343: 68

NYG APPROACH

If you don’t have three tackles you’re comfortable starting on any given Sunday, you need to find a way to find one (or two? or three?). We know the left side is locked up by All-Pro Andrew Thomas. We also know if he goes down with an injury, this entire offensive line is going to fall apart. Sure, the free agent signings of Jermaine Eluemunor and Jon Runyan and even Aaron Stinnie look good on paper. So did Mark Glowinski and Tyre Phillips. Sure, perhaps Matt Nelson has been an overlooked depth piece. Lastly and most importantly, sure, maybe Evan Neal is going to figure it out in year three after an absolutely horrid start to his career. Tackle is one of the most important positions in football and NYG is banking on a bunch of maybes. If you’re asking me, tackle should be in play at #6 and/or after a slight trade down. This class is borderline historic when it comes to amount of starting caliber, real dudes available. I think they will kick the can down the road because they feel Neal deserves another shot (remember this regime did draft him) and they hedged with a couple third/fourth tier free agency signings. How far down the road? Mathematically they may look at this roster and say there’s no more room. It is a deep group right now but one that could easily lead to the position being a significant need in 2025, yet again. Maybe the best move is to wait until round three or round four. See who drops and go after a guy with some versatility. No matter they opt to do, this tackle class has answers to a problem NYG has been dealing with since Kareem McKenzie left after the 2011 season. Maybe isn’t good enough.