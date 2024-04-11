New York Giants 2024 NFL Draft Preview: Wide Receivers

WIDE RECEIVERS

Draft Grade Index:

90+ All-Pro Projection

85-89: Pro Bowl Projection

81-84: 1st Round – Year 1 starter

77-80: 2nd/3rd Round – Year 1 contributor, year 2-3 starter

74-76: Early Day 3: Cores special teamer and rotational player

71-74: Mid Day 3: Core special teamer and backup

68-70: Late Day 3: Developmental and special teamer

TOP 20 GRADES AND ANALYSIS

1) Marvin Harrison Jr. – Ohio State – 6’3 / 209

Grade: 92

Junior entry, two-year starter. Unanimous All-American in both 2023 and 2022, a first for receivers in program history. Earned first team All-Big Ten both seasons. Biletnikoff Award winner in 2023. Son of 13-year veteran and Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison. Harrison Jr. is a factory-engineered playmaker that can align anywhere pre snap, run all routes at a high level, and cleanly catch any ball within striking distance. While he will not be an every-down vertical threat, Harrison Jr. has both the physical body type, impeccable footwork, and mental characteristics to get him open all over the route tree. He can make the “wow” play look easy and routine and as long as he remains focused on fine tuning the small things to add strength, his future in the league will belong with the league’s true number one receivers.

*Harrison Jr. has been the number one player in this draft class since I put an initial list together last summer. While the spots behind him have been slightly moved around and other receivers have joined him in the elite tier, I still trust the polish of Harrison Jr. the most. Despite such poor quarterback play in 2023 (a significant drop off from Stroud in ’22) Harrison Jr. essentially matched his production. There was a lot more to chew off too had the situation around him been better. Is there a world where Harrison Jr. would not be the ideal fit for NYG? Absolutely. If a system wants more yards after the catch, the other two are better options. Harrison Jr. does not play as tough or as strong as I want but the other areas in his game and his unusual amount of focus, drive, and work ethic to be great are enough to overshadow that. This is the number one player on my board for NYG – yes above the quarterbacks.

NFL Comparison: Michael Thomas / FA

2) Rome Odunze – Washington – 6’3 / 212

Grade: 91

Three-year starter. Earned first team All-Pac 12 honors in both 2023 and 2022. All-American both seasons as well, first team in 2023. Odunze has all of the tools and a rapidly growing skill set to be a credible number one threat at the next level. He can win in several ways that stem from more than just talent alone. His feel for route running and unique blend of ability, size, and speed will add both explosive plays and efficiency to an offense. If the questionable areas of his game can catch up to the rest, he can be one of the more dangerous receivers in the game.

*Odunze had a contested catch rate of 75%. Anything above 45% gets my attention. I have not seen a number that high since 2018 and that was Jakobi Meyers, who averaged 11.4 yards per reception and ran a 4.64 forty. Odunze averaged 17.8 yards per on a huge frame with 4.45 forty and elite shuttle time. That number simply hits different, it is truly special. Add in the top-shelf intangibles that everyone wants and the rare movement traits off the line and occasionally appear on routes gets him the rare All-Pro projection. The Washington offense did not have him run as many routes as I would have liked but he did run a full tree, and he seems more raw than incapable. Odunze is a guy you bet on, and he is very much in play at #6. Such an ideal fit for this current NYG receiver group as well.

NFL Comparison: Larry Fitzgerald / RET

3) Malik Nabers – LSU – 6’0 / 200

Grade: 90

Junior entry, three-year starter. All-American and first team All-SEC in 2023. Nabers steadily developed from a high school player that did not play as a senior to one of the most productive receivers in the country. He plays a notably physical brand for the position with level of competitiveness that shows up in several ways. Blended in with his elite top-end burst and above average speed, Nabers has the style of a guy that can evolve into a credible number one threat. His routes need work in specific areas but they are already elite in others, showing the likelihood of his quality projection in that area. The savvy, team-first playmaker is going to be a coach’s favorite and has the upside of a true number one with his top trait being what comes after the catch.

*We have seen glimpses and heard Brian Daboll discuss how much value a playmaker after the catch can be in his system. We’ve also heard how much he values a guy that can line up in different spots. Something like that makes me think he can be the guy that is atop their list in a few weeks. Nabers has elite twitch and toughness. His issues with drops have come from the fact he makes his post-catch move prior to bringing the ball in. That has been somewhat corrected and when it clicks, it looks special. The concept of pairing him with an eventual new, young quarterback makes sense. Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson can create serious excitement in that area and if everything else falls into place, watch out. This would actually take some pressure off the quarterback much like the situation around Brock Purdy in SF. Nabers will be a fun player.

NFL Comparison: DJ Moore / CHI

4) Brian Thomas Jr. – LSU – 6’3 / 209

Grade: 85

Junior entry, three-year starter. Earned second team All-SEC and third team All-American honors in 2023. A former 1,000-point scorer that turned down division one basketball offers out of high school more than doubled his career production in his final season with the Tigers. The tall, long, and flexible downfield target led FBS with 17 touchdowns, scoring in 10 of 13 games. He is the kind of playmaker that looks overly inviting to a passer. He tracks the deep ball with precision and control, he can go up and get it, and he shows excellent coordination near the boundary. Thomas broke out at the right time and was a key part to the statistical season that led to quarterback Jayden Daniels winning the Heisman Trophy. He came down with several wins in contested situations in and near the end zone. There are some edges to the skill set that need more refining but in a league of scoring and explosive plays, Thomas can be a true number one.

*Thomas Jr. was not this high on my list until I got done watching his film. I then saw the amount of elite wins he had on tape against future NFL corners. I then watched him put together one of the best explosion/speed workouts in combine history for a player with his size profile. A lot of things lined up to give Thomas Jr. a Pro Bowl projection. I see a Tee Higgins-type impact at the next level. One of those guys that can be a number one but may be best suited to be a complement to a different top tier guy. An example would be Tampa Bay or Dallas. I prefer his game over this cluster of guys because of what he can project to, but I do think he may need a bit more time than some believe. He did not run a ton of quality routes and if there is a question about his athleticism, it will be short-area agility and change of direction.

5) Ladd McConkey – Georgia – 6’0 / 186

Grade: 82

Redshirt Junior entry. Two-year starter. All-SEC in 2022. Winner of the Wuerffel Trophy, a community service-based award combining with athletic and academic achievements. McConkey is a slightly built, but quick-footed receiver that creates more than the sum of his parts. He is a refined route runner with a sense of intelligence that is hard to find. He shows a strong understanding of what defenses are trying to do both pre-and post-catch. The amount he can create via doing precisely what he needs to do and then some more via innovation will be a welcomed addition to an offense that has primary weapons already in place. Sleep on a contributor like McConkey and he will carve you up. His tools and upside are likely not enough to be projected to a number one threat, but he can complement one at a high level.

*The name Garrett Wilson comes to mind when watching McConkey run routes and after the catch. He does not exactly have the same length profile or contested catch upside which can limit him, but I do see a similar impact at the next level. Remember, Wilson won the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year. McConkey is pro ready yesterday. He is going to come in and be a quarterback’s best friend early on if the situation is right. The one thing that bumped him down a bit was the occasional drop paired with small hands. That duo can be an issue. Besides that, McConkey’s game is polished but it may not be the best fit for what NYG has. They need someone more physical but if the engineers of the offense want another shifty, fast but undersized guy in round two, I wouldn’t argue against this value.

NFL Comparison: Jordan Addison / MIN

6) Adonai Mitchell – Texas – 6’2 / 205

Grade: 82

Junior entry, three-year starter. Mitchell spent two years at Georgia where he started 15 games. He missed 9 games due to injury in 2022 before transferring to Texas for the 2023 season and leading the Big 12 in touchdowns. His combination of size, smooth movement traits, and ball skills make him a dangerous weapon on all levels of the route tree. If Mitchell can become more complete and consistent when it comes to effort and concentration, he will be a key piece to a quality passing game. The worst case would be a good red zone threat and third down target. All of the traits are there for him to be a high-end possession receiver at the next level early on with a credible shot at being a true number one if he cleans things up.

*Mitchell is my prediction for the receiver that ends up going higher than most are projecting. The top three receivers are set but after that, it is pretty open. Mitchell put together one of the best workouts in combine history. He ran a 4.34 and jumped out of the building. That said, I was less than inspired by his on-field workouts. On tape, his fluidity and body control stand out like a CeeDee Lamb (except Mitchell is bigger and faster) type. That said, I have several game notes where I question his effort and hustle. He was awful after the catch. Wide receivers are a different breed. In some ways, you have to let the divas, well, diva. If Mitchell brings even the B+ effort to the field most weeks, he can be a dangerous player. It is a matter of how much you are willing to risk and the leadership around him. If something clicks mentally, yes he can be grouped with the top three.

NFL Comparison: AJ Green / RET

7) Xavier Worthy – Texas – 5’11 / 165

Grade: 81

Junior entry, three-year starter. All-Big 12 all three seasons, first team in 2023 and 2021. All-American in 2023. Exploded on to the national scene as a true freshman in 2021 after having his senior season of high school cancelled due to Covid in 2020, earning the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year Award and re-writing the program’s receiving records for first year players. Worthy’s game is built on the most sought-after trait in the game, speed. He can move quicker and faster than most players in the league and he pairs it with toughness and intelligence. How an offensive scheme can hide his lack of size and physical presence will largely determine whether or not can be a true number one, or a very good two. Either way, he is going to make a passing game more explosive.

*Dating back to the summer of 2023, I’ve had Worthy in my first-round stack. This was not a result of him setting the all-time record in the forty. His speed grade to my equation was already elite. So, nothing changed there. Worthy is only the second first round grade I have given to a guy under 170 pounds. The other? DeVonta Smith. Worthy is just an inch smaller and has similar length. But the similarity that outweighs the pounds? Toughness. Worthy plays like a pit bull. He will fight for yards, he will run through contact, he will extend himself over the middle. In some ways, the lack of size is a weapon for him. Will he hold up? Or will we see a Tank Dell part II and watch him get hurt the second he gets into a pile of NFL men. Putting him in the NYG offense would create one of the smallest group of pass catchers in the NFL, but also the fastest. Works for Miami…

NFL Comparison: Desean Jackson / FA

8) Ricky Pearsall – Florida – 6’1 / 189

Grade: 80

Three-year starter. All-Pac 12 in 2021. Spent three seasons at Arizona State where he finished as the team’s leading receiver in his final year before transferring to Florida where he led the team in receiving two straight years. Pearsall is a refined receiver with a pro-caliber skill set across the board. His alignment versatility and experience as a pre-snap motion player will give a play caller several options when it comes to his usage. He is a machine on third down, as over two thirds of his catches went for a first down or touchdown at Florida. The ability to win at the start of the route and his feel for coverages will make him a quarterback’s best friend in high-leverage situations. Pearsall is not the most physically gifted player when it comes to sheer size and speed, but his sudden movement traits, near-perfect hands, and toughness will make him a consistently dependable threat at the next level. He is a year-one contributor that can catch 70+ passes per year if he is in the right system and role.

*Pearsall is polished on film. Everything about his game is a joy to watch and it just feels clean and safe. I had a middle of the pack day two grade on him before the Senior Bowl and combine and he boosted his stock at both. He ran a 4.41 and jumped out of the building. Remember, this kid’s calling card was route running and ball skills. He made everything look easy against SEC defensive backs but now adding the plus-athletic traits to his grading sheet put him at the top of the loaded day two group. The Giants are a sneaky-strong fit and one that I will even call likely if he makes it to their round two slot (however he might be a first rounder). While the majority of his snaps in college over the past two seasons have come from the slot, I think he can hack it as a hybrid-alignment guy which is what Daboll wants. He would be more reliable than explosive in this offense and I can see him being a key part of the offensive nucleus for a long time.

NFL Comparison: Amon-Ra St. Brown / DET

9) Troy Franklin – WR – 6’2 / 176

Grade: 80

Junior entry, two-year starter. All-Pac 12 and All-American in 2023. Franklin is going to change how a defense defends the pass when he comes on the field. He goes from zero to sixty in a blink, putting tremendous pressure on deep coverage. He is an easy and natural mover on anything vertical with enough bendability to avoid contact and gain immediate separation. He has the very-reachable potential to be one of the top downfield threats in the league right away. In order for him to be more than that, he needs to be more precise with both his routes and ability to run the full tree.

*Franklin was a guy I had a first-round grade on during the season. The deeper I went, the more I saw he was not complete enough to warrant that. He is somewhere between DeVonta Smith and Jalin Hyatt as a prospect. Not nearly as complete as Smith but has more explosive speed. Not quite as explosive as Hyatt but has a bit more ability after the catch and more toughness. If NYG wants more vertical speed to pair with Hyatt, this could be 1-2 punch a couple years from now that takes the top off every defense in the league. They better have a guy that can get it to them if they go this route. I like Franklin a lot, but there is a lot that needs to be cleaned up and the lack of fluid agility he showed at the combine in both drills and workouts makes me question the complete upside in his game.

NFL Comparison: DJ Chark / CAR

10) Roman Wilson – Michigan – 5’11 / 185

Grade: 79

Senior entry, three-year starter. All-Big Ten in 2023. Wilson has elite quickness and agility with sure hands. His skill set is bred for the slot, but he is more than a specialist. He spent 40% of his snaps out wide. The alignment versatility and the ability to produce from both spots will create options for the passing game. His ability to set up defensive backs and put them into specific positions before snapping in and out of a break will gain constant separation. This is the kind of weapon an offense wants to have in their arsenal on third and manageable. Wilson can be a 100-catch receiver at the next level and will add return value. He will outperform several players drafted ahead of him.

*Man, this grade was hard to accept. I was round one on Wilson for most of the year and even after the Senior Bowl. While he did not finish far from it, I had a hard time not cheating the system a bit. Wilson is a guy I have “a feeling” about. He plays the game the right way and I do think he would have been much more productive in a different offensive scheme. That said, his lack of size is going to limit him. That 72.5 wingspan is nearly as small as it gets, and it could end up making him a slot-only. Wilson will be a high-volume pass catcher and if he gets linked to a good situation, he will catch 100+ yearly. The workout could have been a bit stronger, and I did grade him very well after the catch. I still have him labeled as one of my favorite players in the draft, but he needs to be slotted correctly. I don’t see the fit here with NYG as long as Wan’Dale Robinson is in the picture.

NFL Comparison: Zay Flowers / BAL

11) Malachi Corley – Western Kentucky – 5’11 /207

Grade: 78

Three-year starter. First Team All-Conference USA in 2023 and 2022. Corley spent over 90% of his career in the slot and nearly half of his receptions were behind the line of scrimmage. There are several standout attributes to both his game and physical build. He looks like a running back after gaining over 20 pounds since his freshman year. The all-time leader pass catcher in program history has been among the nation’s leaders in yards-after-catch and broken tackles each of the past two years and couples that ability with the kind of quickness and sudden speed to create separation as an underneath route runner. While his lack of radius and flexibility hurts him in contested situations, Corley’s role can be specific-but-dominant in the right offense. Teams need to know what he is, and what he is not. He will be a menace underneath and with the ball in his hands.

*You have to take some of Corley’s production with a grain of salt. Watching his film was funny. Screen pass after screen pass after screen pass. The opposing defensive backs and coaches from the Senior Bowl voted him as the best receiver during practices. I can confirm, nobody could cover him underneath. His is shifty, powerful, and smart. The combination of traits can make him a lethal slot when it comes to getting open and the icing on the cake is how nasty he is after the catch. He is easily one of the most competitive players in the class. Like Wilson, I’m not sure the fit with NYG can pan out. Slot-only type but one that will be a ton of fun to watch. For those into the fantasy game – circle this guy.

NFL Comparison: Deebo Samuel / SF

12) Keon Coleman – Florida State – 6’3 / 213

Grade: 78

Junior entry, two-year starter. Michigan State transfer that also had a stint on their basketball team, one of the best programs in the country. All-Big Ten in 2022. Arrived to Florida State for the 2023 season and led the ACC with 11 touchdowns and earned first team All-ACC at receiver, all-purpose, and returner. Coleman can change the outlook of a passing game early in his career based on his size and ability to go up and get it. If nothing else develops, he is still a formidable weapon near the end zone. The intrigue comes from his basketball background and the fact he still has plenty of margin to chew up when it comes to the nuances of route running. His speed alone will not get enough separation; thus, the development of his skill set is needed for him to reach his credible number two receiver upside.

*Coleman nearly made my preseason top 32 list. He was two spots away. I still have the day two outlook on him, but I bumped him down a tad because of hard it is for him to initially separate combined with a poor 40 (4.61). Coleman can be an Allen Robinson type. I would bet on him in almost all contested situations and the savvy craftiness he has to him both with the ball and avoiding too much collision with defenders can make up for some lack of speed. He can be a nice complement to what else NYG has in the receiver room and a guy that creates options near the end zone. A true number one? I don’t see it. A solid number two? That is the ceiling.

NFL Comparison: Allen Robinson / FA

13) Javon Baker – Central Florida – 6’1 / 202

Grade: 78

Two-year starter. All-Big 12 in 2023 and 2022, first team in 2023. Spent two seasons at Alabama in a backup/rotational role prior to transferring to Central Florida. Baker was in a crowded wide receiver room early in his career, playing behind the likes of first rounders Jameson Williams, Jaylen Waddle, and DeVonta Smith. There simply were not enough passes to go around in that offense. He was immediately the number one receiver at Central Florida and ended up leading the country in yards per reception (21.2) among receivers with over 33 catches in 2023. Baker made the most of his opportunities, finishing ninth in the country in yards per route run but his 17.1 yard average depth of target was higher than anyone in the top 25. Baker is a unique downfield threat that excels in 50/50 situations. His sudden change of direction and contact-strength sets him up well both as a route runner and ball carrier. His versatile game is NFL-ready and capable of fitting into a solid number two type.

*Baker could have been the next dude from the Alabama program. There were a couple of off-field concerns combined with Saban constantly pumping in new talent via recruiting and the transfer portal at the position that led to the transfer. It worked out for Baker, and I’ve heard great things about his growing maturity. Baker has a lot of professional nuances to his game that I love, both as a route runner and contested catch guy. The sheer talent is not enough to anything higher than a third-round outlook. This is a guy that could fall into day three and if NYG goes elsewhere with their first three picks, I’ll be banging the table for him in the fourth.

NFL Comparison: Reggie Wayne / RET

14) Malik Washington – Virginia – 5’8 / 191

Grade: 77

Two-year starter. Transferred to Virginia in 2023 after four seasons at Northwestern. Earned first team All-ACC and second team All-American in 2023 after re-writing the program’s single season record book in receiving yards and catches. Led the nation in receptions, finished second in yards while hauling in 80+% of his targets. Washington is an explosive and shifty slot receiver that is short, but thick. His play strength and body control play bigger than that listed size. What stands out the most, and arguably more important than his physical profile, are his competitive genes and intelligence. Washington knows the game, understands leverage, and forces the defense to react to him. If he struggles to get open, he has proven the ability to win in contested situations routinely. This is an NFL-ready inside threat that can quickly turn into a quarterback’s best friend underneath.

*Yet another shifty and explosive slot receiver that will be ready week one. Like most of the guys that project to this role, his success will depend on where he gets drafted. I wonder if the abundance of guys that will primarily align inside (including the tight ends) will bump at least one of these guys down a round or two. Plain and simple, more than a few teams don’t have room for these slot-only’s. Does that create extra value for a team to chew on? Can NYG find a spot for a guy like this if he were to fall? I say yes. NYG needs depth, NYG needs to create intra-squad competition, and NYG needs more playmakers. At the right spot, it makes sense.

NFL Comparison: Jaylen Waddle / MIA

15) Jermaine Burton – Alabama – 6’0 / 196

Grade: 76

Senior entry, four-year starter. Burton spent his first two seasons at Georgia where he started 15 games and played in 24. Despite fighting multiple lower body injuries, he led the National Champion Bulldogs receivers in yards in 2021. The decision to transfer centered around the Alabama’s propensity to produce first round draft picks at the position (four from 2020-2021) and a relationship with Bryce Young. The one constant in his game, no matter what program he was in and no matter which quarterback he played with, was the ability to make big plays. Over four years, he averaged 18.0 yards per reception including a career-high 20.5. in 2023 (number one in the SEC). Burton plays with a swagger and toughness that will show up as he works the middle of the field as well. There is a lot to like but until he can perform better after the catch, there is some thought he will be a vertical-threat only. He can still be highly sought after but the point is if he can ascend to a more complete player, he can be a high end number two at the next level.

*For the record, Burton was bumped down from a 79 because of character concerns. There are certain things I overlook and ignore, and there are some I will not. Burton is a big-time talent and has proven himself at the toughest stage of college football in multiple offenses. Simply put, he is fast, and he can catch anything. There is a toughness to his game that can make him special, too. Yes, special. Burton has Odell Beckham vibes in some of his tape. He wasn’t as well rounded as Beckham was coming out, but I did think of young Odell more than a few times when watching his film. The pre-draft interviews will go a long way for him, both with Burton himself and his college coaches. At some point, he is worth taking a chance on. Upside is through the roof.

NFL Comparison: Odell Beckham / FA

16) Xavier Legette – South Carolina – 6’1 / 221

Grade: 76

Four-year starter. All-SEC in 2023. Leading up to his final season, Legette had 423 career yards and five touchdowns on 75 targets. He more than doubled all of those numbers in 2023 alone. He led the SEC in yards per reception (17.7) among receivers with over 55 catches and ranked fourth in the conference in catches per game. To say he was a late bloomer would be an understatement. His unusual frame and play strength along with credible deep speed gives him a unique style that rarely comes across at the position. His ability to play from multiple alignments in addition to his contributions on special teams will give coaches a long list of potential usages at the next level with the ceiling of a solid number two receiver. Legette has standout traits that produced at a high level in the SEC and brings a sense of physicality to both the offense and special teams’ rooms that can used all over the field.

*Maybe the guy that improved his grade the most via 2023 on-field play in this class. Some are calling him a potential first rounder. I’m not there on him but I am intrigued. I want to like him because he has a story filled with overcoming adversity and by all accounts is one of the guys coaches and fans alike will love. He’s also incredibly unique. He is built like DK Metcalf and he’s got a few flashes where he looks dominant. The disconnect I have is with his short area movement. He is tight and I think it will limit his impact as a receiver. The. fallback will be a quality backup with a rare tool set and special teams contributions. Worth a shot day three but not before.

NFL Comparison: Noah Brown / HOU

17) Jalen McMillan – Washington – 6’1 / 197

Grade: 75

Senior entry, three-year starter. All-Pac 12 in 2022. Accomplished track star in high school, running a 10.67 personal best in the 100M. McMillan put together one the best seasons in Washington history in 2022 and even though his final year was somewhat derailed by injury and the ascent of other playmakers within that offense, he has enough on tape to promote the idea of him being a potential downfield threat at the next level. He is a smart, tough player that primarily lined up in the slot, but they liked to move him around and take advantage of what he can do to get open. He is best suited for a number three or four role that specializes in the deep passing game.

*Before Rome Odunze was Rome Odunze, McMillan was the leading receiver on this team and the guy everyone was projecting to a future first round slot. A year later, the speedster was the Robin to Odunze’s Batman character. And lastly, in 2023, McMillan was the guy that got hurt and saw his number two status questioned by the rise of teammate Ja’Lynn Polk. The scouting is now complete, and McMillan is the guy I remain most intrigued by when it comes to the gap between his floor and ceiling. This is a real speed threat that measured in well enough to be a complete guy. Nice fit for NYG day three if they want to get more explosive.

18) Brenden Rice – USC – 6’2 / 208

Grade: 75

Senior entry, three-year starter. All-Pac 12 in 2023. Son of Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice. Began his career at Colorado where he played in 17 games over two seasons prior to transferring to USC. An accomplished track star (sprints), Rice brings an element of size, speed, and physicality in addition to the lineage that can factor right away at the next level. His skill set does not fall far from the tree, as his advanced ball skills and route tactics are detailed and advanced. He plays with a competitive edge that is visibly intense. The try-hard mentality and competitive attitude gives him that extra edge in contested situations. Rice does not have the most fluidity yet and his play speed does not match the timed speed. The NFL frame and style of play will give him a nice right away, but his ceiling will be determined by advancing as a route runner and playing with more control.

*I was initially viewing Rice as a second rounder before I dove all in on his tape. I brought him back down to earth after that and the Senior Bowl week. Don’t get this twisted though. It is simply a numbers game with him in the crowded round 3-4 group. Rice has a few elements to his game that will translate. He knows route running and reading defensive backs just like you would assume Jerry Rice’s son would. He is one of the best competitors and arguably the most physical receiver in the class. He did show flashes of playing to sub 4.5 speed. The issue stems from a lack of body control and inconsistent ability to get open. The tightness in his hips and wasted steps are going to make things difficult with specific areas. This is a guy I would be excited to get in blue, though. Just needs to be in the right slot.

19) Jamari Thrash – Louisville – 6’0 / 188

Grade: 74

Fifth year senior, three-year starter. Spent four years at Georgia State before transferring to Louisville for the 2023 season. First Team All-Sun Belt in 2022 before the transfer. After elevating to a higher level of competition, Thrash rose to the occasion and earned second team All-ACC honors, more-than doubling the production of the next highest pass catcher on the team. He is a smooth and easy moving route runner that glides as if he were on ice skates. The transitions in and out of his breaks along with the mental capacity to set defenders up will create space to work with for the quarterback. Thrash is a smooth criminal that has the skill set to be a space-creator and big play threat.

*Above I described Thrash as a “smooth criminal”. It kept coming up in my head over and over and I had to put it in there. He is unassuming. He isn’t big and his speed is (maybe) slightly above average. But this guy separates as well as anyone and his hands are suction cups. Really, there isn’t a huge gap between him and Ladd McConkey. He is a nice fallback option if one of those sure-thing route runners cannot be had. Thrash is going to be in the league a long time and he will be one of those overlooked, under-appreciated types.

NFL Comparison: Chris Olave / NO

20) Devontez Walker – North Carolina – 6’1 / 193

Grade: 74

Two-year starter. Had three stops within his college career, beginning at North Carolina Central before transferring to Kent State where he led the MAC in touchdowns. Missed the first month of 2023 because of the NCAA declining his eligibility. Walker has the studs to be a nice project that can evolve into a solid number two receiver that specializes in explosive plays with a lot of air yards. The size/speed combination is hard to find, and he has proven he can win against some of his best competition. The immediate contribution may not be there because he is a bit of a one-trick pony at the moment, but his ceiling and position could get him drafted a round higher than his grade.

*Walker has the triangle numbers to be a real deep threat, but he needs to improve as a finisher. His Senior Bowl week was a frustrating watch. But there is enough on tape as Drake Maye’s top vertical threat to project him as a potential weapon at the next level. This could be a Darius Slayton type in that he can be a contributor year one, but the frustration comes from a lack of consistency and development from a macro-perspective.

21-42 GRADES:

21) Ja’Lynn Polk – Washington – 6’1 / 203: 73

22) Luke McCaffrey – Rice – 6’2 / 198: 73

23) Jacob Cowing – Arizona – 5’8 / 168: 72

24) Anthony Gould – Oregon State – 5’8 / 174: 72

25) Jha’Quan Jackson – Tulane – 5’9 / 188: 72

26) Bub Means – Pittsburgh – 6’1 / 212: 71

27) Tahj Washington – USC – 5’10 / 174: 71

28) Jalen Coker – Holy Cross – 6’1 / 208: 70

29) Ainias Smith – Texas A&M – 5’9 / 190: 70

30) Xavier Weaver – Colorado – 6’0 / 175: 70

31) Ryan Flournoy – Southeast Missouri State: 6’1 / 202: 70

32) Isaiah Williams – Illinois – 5’9 / 179: 69

33) Cornelius Johnson – Michigan – 6’3 / 212: 69

34) Tayvion Anderson – Kentucky – 5’10 / 191: 69

35) Jordan Whittington – Texas – 6’1 / 205: 69

36) David White – Western Carolina – 6’2 / 201: 69

37) Devaughn Vele – Utah – 6’4 / 203: 69

38) Joshua Cephus – UTSA – 6’2 / 193: 68

39) Lideatrick Griffin – Mississippi State – 5’10 / 181: 68

40) Tejhaun Palmer – UAB – 6’2 / 210: 68

41) Cole Burgess – SUNY Cortland – 6’0 / 192: 68

42) Casey Washington – Illinois – 6’1 / 201: 68

NYG APPROACH

Take quarterback out of the discussion and look at the current Giants roster. There are needs everywhere but the one that shines brightest resides at receiver. There is some hope between Wan’Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt. Both drafted on day two by this regime. Both explosive play threats. Both unproven. Darius Slayton, on the other hand, is proven. He is proven to be a solid but unspectacular receiver with a proper blend of efficient and explosive-type play. While he has not delivered on the promise he showed as a rookie in 2019, we know what NYG has in him. 740, 751, 339, 724, 770 yards. Amazingly, Slayton has been the number one receiver each season outside of 2021. Four out of five years. And therein lies the problem.

In the passing era of modern football, NYG does not have anything close to what can resemble a true number one guy at this premium position. Finding one, or at least trying to, is a must for both the short and long term. You can attack free agency (Stefon Diggs, Chris Godwin, Amari Cooper in 2025), sure. But you are paying top dollar to an aging star. You can attack the trade market (Brandon Aiyuk / Tee Higgins), sure. But you are giving up a premium draft pick and immediately paying top dollar. The route to finding a true number one almost needs to be via the draft in this NYG scenario. Pulling off another Brian Burns-type trade and sign is almost impossible when considering the economics.

With that, I’ll go on record saying NYG absolutely, unequivocally needs to add a high-ceiling receiver to this offense with one of their first three picks. I would put more-than 65% odds they will do so with one of their first two picks. The irony here is they are guaranteed to get one of the three elite graded receivers by simply staying at 6 overall. “But who is going to throw him the ball?” line is short-sighted and lacks awareness when it comes to roster building. I don’t know, to be honest. But I do know an All-Pro (or even Pro Bowl) caliber receiver is going to be a huge asset to this team and their rebuild efforts. Maybe that QB comes via a later draft pick? Or a 2025 free agency signing? Or a 2025 first round pick. But neglecting the need for a guy like this with an offer like this because you don’t know who the future quarterback is a classic move that many teams make which end up putting them into a hamster wheel of offensive mediocrity and misery. NYG needs a playmaker, preferably a guy who line up in multiple spots. They’ll be staring one in the eyes in a couple weeks. If they are not fully positive about a quarterback that would even make this a debate, the decision is easy. Get one of the top three. You then have the start of something potentially special. Not good, but special if the other two pan out as well.