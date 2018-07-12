NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN OFFENSIVE GUARD ZAC KERIN…

The New York Giants have signed free agent offensive guard Zac Kerin. The 26-year old, 6’4”, 305-pound Kerin was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Minnesota Vikings after the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent his rookie season on the team’s Practice Squad. After playing in 13 games with no starts for the Vikings in 2015 and 2016, Minnesota waived Kerin in September 2017. Kerin was claimed off of waivers by the Detroit Lions, started one game, but was then placed on Injured Reserve with a knee injury.

To make room for Kerin, the Giants waived Ethan Cooper, who was signed to the Practice Squad in October 2017. The 6’2, 322-pound Cooper was originally signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2017 NFL Draft.

