Giants Sign Sam Beal; Saints Sign Shane Vereen

The New York Giants have signed cornerback Sam Beal, who they took in the 3rd round of the Supplemental Draft on July 11th. The only remaining unsigned players on the current roster are 2018 NFL Draft picks running Sam Barkley (1st round) and defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh (5th round).

The New Orleans Saints have signed New York Giants unrestricted free agent running back Shane Vereen, who struggled to match his third-down back, pass-receiving productivity of his first year with the Giants in 2015. That season, Vereen had his most productive year in the NFL as a pass receiver, catching a career-high 59 passes for 495 yards and four touchdowns. It was the most receptions by a Giants running back in a single season since Tiki Barber in 2003. Vereen also carried the ball 61 times for 260 yards (4.3 yards per carry).

Vereen missed 11 regular-season games in 2016 with a triceps injury that required surgery that he suffered in September and then re-injured in December. In 2017, despite playing in all 16 games, his pass-receiving totals declined to 44 catches for 253 yards. Vereen also carried the ball 45 times for 164 yards (3.6 yards per carry). He did not score a touchdown.

Vereen was originally selected in the 2nd round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. The Giants signed him as a free agent in March 2015.

