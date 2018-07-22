Giants Sign Saquon Barkley; Players Begin to Report to Training Camp

NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN SAQUON BARKLEY…

The New York Giants have signed their 1st-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, running back Saquon Barkley, to a 4-year, $31.2 million contract that includes a $20.76 million signing bonus.

The only player on the current roster who remains unsigned is 2018 5th-round pick, defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh.

PLAYERS BEGIN TO REPORT TO TRAINING CAMP…

New York Giants rookies and select veterans, including all of the quarterbacks, reported to training camp today. All players are expected to report on Wednesday, July 25th. The first training camp practice open to the public on on Thursday. The full training camp schedule is available at Giants.com.

NY POST Q&A WITH SAQUON BARKLEY…

Saquon Barkley will put in work for this explosive Giants offense by Steve Serby of The New York Post

