New York Giants Roster Moves; Coordinators Address Media

NEW YORK GIANTS ROSTER MOVES…

The New York Giants have signed wide receiver Corey Coleman and cornerback Tony Lippett to the 53-man roster. The Giants also signed safety A.J. Howard to the Practice Squad.

The Giants signed Coleman to the Practice Squad on October 18th. The 5’11”, 185-pound Coleman was originally drafted in the 1st round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. An injury-plagued bust in Cleveland, Coleman has also had brief stints with the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots in 2018. Coleman has played in 19 NFL games with 18 starts, accruing 56 catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns.

The 26-year old, 6’3”, 192-pound Lippett was originally drafted in the 5th round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. In three years with the Dolphins, from 2015 to 2017, Lippett played in 25 regular-season games with 13 starts. He missed all of the 2017 season with with a torn Achilles’ tendon. The Dolphins cut Lippett before the 2018 season started.

The 22-year old, 5’11, 203-pound Howard originally signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2018 NFL Draft. The Cardinals released him in early September.

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Not practicing on Thursday due to injury were linebacker Alec Ogletree (hamstring) and wide receiver Jawill Davis (concussion).

Guard Patrick Omameh (knee) and wide receiver Russell Shepard (neck) were limited.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice on Friday in preparation for Sunday’s home against against the Washington Redskins.