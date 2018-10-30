Kyle Lauletta Arrested; Trade Deadline Passes

KYLE LAULETTA ARRESTED…

New York Giants rookie quarterback Kyle Lauletta was arrested on Tuesday for a number of infractions related to a traffic incident. According to police, Lauletta allegedly was trying to make a right-hand turn from the wrong lane, failed to follow instructions, and almost struck a police officer. When Lauletta was finally stopped by a second officer, Lauletta allegedly refused to produce his driver’s license and registration or get out of his Jaguar.

Lauletta was charged with eluding police, obstructing administration of law, resisting arrest, reckless driving, disregarding an officer’s directions, improper turn in a marked traffic lane, and failure to remain in a marked lane.

Police also say that Lauletta did the same thing on Monday but was not stopped.

“We were made aware of the situation this morning, and we have been in contact with Kyle,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “We are still in the process of gathering information. This is obviously very disappointing.”

TRADE DEADLINES PASSES…

The 2018 NFL trade deadline was at 4:00PM on Tuesday and the New York Giants did not make any trades this week after trading away cornerback Eli Apple and nose tackle Damon Harrison last week.

According to media reports, the Giants were listening to offers for defensive backs Landon Collins and Janoris Jenkins. The Giants were reportedly seeking a 2nd-round draft pick for Collins.

GIANTS CUT MICHAEL JORDAN…

The New York Giants have waived cornerback Michael Jordan, who the team claimed off of waivers from the Cleveland Browns in September. The 25-year old, 6’1”, 200-pound Jordan was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Los Angeles Rams after the 2016 NFL Draft. He was claimed off of waivers by the Browns in September 2017. Jordan has played in 22 regular-season games with three starts.

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

The transcript of Pat Shurmur’s press conference on Tuesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The players are off during the bye week until November 6th.