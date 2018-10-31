New York Giants Claim Jamon Brown Off of Waivers

Oct 312018
GIANTS CLAIM JAMON BROWN…
The New York Giants have claimed offensive guard Jamon Brown off of waivers from the Los Angeles Rams. The 25-year old, 6’4”, 340-pound Brown was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Rams. Brown has played in 42 regular-season games with 30 starts (none of which were this season). He was suspended the first two games of the 2018 season for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.
