New York Giants Claim Jamon Brown Off of Waivers

Jamon Brown, Los Angeles Rams (June 4, 2018)

Jamon Brown – © USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have claimed offensive guard Jamon Brown off of waivers from the Los Angeles Rams. The 25-year old, 6’4”, 340-pound Brown was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Rams. Brown has played in 42 regular-season games with 30 starts (none of which were this season). He was suspended the first two games of the 2018 season for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

