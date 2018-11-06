Giants Return to Practice; Activate R.J. McIntosh

NEW YORK GIANTS ACTIVATE R.J MCINTOSH…

The New York Giants have activated defensive end R.J. McIntosh from the Reserve/Non-Football Illness List. To make room for McIntosh on the 53-man roster, the Giants waived wide receiver/returner Quadree Henderson. McIntosh was drafted by the Giants in the 5th round of the 2018 NFL Draft. An undisclosed ailment prevented him from practicing all spring and summer. McIntosh finally began to practice on October 16. Today was the deadline for the Giants to active him, or McIntosh would have been forced to miss his whole rookie season.

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The players are off on Wednesday and return to practice on Thursday.