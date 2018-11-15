Thursday Giants Injury Report and Coordinator Media Sessions

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Fullback Eli Penny (back), linebacker Alec Ogletree (ribs), cornerback Antonio Hamilton (hip), and free safety Curtis Riley (shoulder) fully practiced on Thursday.

Running back Jonathan Stewart, who was placed on Injured Reserve in September with a foot injury, has had his roster status changed to Designated for Return/Return to Practice. Stewart now begins a three-week window (until December 6th) in which the Giants must decide to activate Stewart or keep him on Injured Reserve for the remainder of the season. Because Stewart must sit out a minimum of eight games, he is not eligible to return to the active roster until November 26th.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Friday in preparation for Sunday’s home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.