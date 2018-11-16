Friday New York Giants Injury Report and Media Sessions

Nov 162018
NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…
Right guard Jamon Brown (ankle), fullback Eli Penny (back), linebacker Alec Ogletree (ribs), cornerback Antonio Hamilton (hip), and free safety Curtis Riley (shoulder) fully practiced on Friday. All five players are expected to be able to play on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
THE COACHES SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:
- Head Coach Pat Shurmur
- Head Coach Pat Shurmur Giants.com Q&A
- Tight Ends Coach Lunda Wells (Video)
- Linebackers Coach Bill McGovern (Video)
THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
Transcripts of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum:
WHAT’S UP NEXT…
There is no media availability to the Giants on Saturday. The team plays the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
