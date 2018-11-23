Kerry Wynn Ruled Out; Media Sessions With Coordinators

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Defensive end Kerry Wynn (concussion) was the only player to not practice on Friday. He has officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES…

The New York Giants have signed place kicker Marshall Koehn to the Practice Squad and terminated the Practice Squad contract of tight end Garrett Dickerson.

“No (nothing wrong with Aldrick Rosas), this time of year and you’ll see as we go through the season, we’re just kicking tires on guys,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “Obviously he competed well for us during camp and we brought him back in midseason, you just never know when you might need a guy, and kicker’s the same as any other position.”

Koehn was originally signed by the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2016 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Dolphins (2016), Minnesota Vikings (2017), and Cincinnati Bengals (2017). The Giants signed Koehn to a reserve/futures contract in January 2018, but waived him before the season started. He’s played in only one regular-season game with no field goal attempts.

The Giants signed undrafted rookie free agent Garrett Dickerson in June 2018. He began the season on the team’s Practice Squad, was added to the 53-man roster, and then re-signed to the Practice Squad.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Saturday. The team plays the Eagles on Sunday in Philadelphia.