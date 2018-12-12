Wednesday New York Giants Injury Report and Media Sessions

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Tight end Rhett Ellison (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Wide receiver Odell Beckham (quad) practiced on a limited basis. Safety Curtis Riley (wrist) fully practiced.

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES…

The Giants terminated to the practice squad contract of punter Brock Miller on Monday. The Giants filled that roster vacancy by signing defensive lineman Woodrow Hamilton to the Practice Squad.

The 25-year old, 6’3″, 315-pound Hamilton was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the New England Patriots after the 2016 NFL Draft. The Patriots waived him in September 2017 and he spent time with the New Orleans Saints in 2017 and 2018. Hamilton has played in two regular-seasons games with one start.

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Thursday and Friday in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.