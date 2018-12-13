Quad Injury Keeps Odell Beckham Out of Practice

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Wide receiver Odell Beckham (quad) did not practice on Thursday. Tight end Rhett Ellison (ankle) practiced on a limited basis. Safety Curtis Riley (wrist) fully practiced.

Beckham underwent further medical evaluation on his quad injury on Thursday. “We just went in, got it scanned just to see everything and it’s doing much better than it was,” said Beckham. “Just taking it a day at a time, that’s really it…I just kind of played through it and then it’s just aggravated, so we just went in, took some looks, get some tests, want to see exactly what was going on.”

When asked if his injury was a contusion, Beckham responded, “I don’t know. It’s like saying I broke my leg, well you really fractured it. It’s just choice of words, whatever you want to call it. Shit ain’t right.”

Beckham said he is not sure if he will play on Sunday. “I honestly don’t know until Sunday gets here,” said Beckham.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Friday in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.