Odell Beckham Misses Practice Again; Coordinators Address Media

Dec 202018
NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…
THE COACHES SPEAK…
THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
WHAT’S UP NEXT…
NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…
Not practicing on Thursday were wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. (quad), wide receiver Russell Shepard (ankle), center Spencer Pulley (calf), and linebacker Alec Ogletree (concussion).
Defensive end Kerry Wynn (thumb) practiced on a limited basis.
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:
- Offensive Coordinator Mike Shula (Video)
- Defensive Coordinator James Bettcher (Video)
- Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey (Video)
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:
The Giants practice again on Friday in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.
