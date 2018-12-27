Thursday New York Giants Injury Report and Media Sessions

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Not practicing on Thursday were wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. (quad), wide receiver Russell Shepard (ankle), tight end Rhett Ellison (concussion), defensive end Mario Edwards (calf), and linebacker Alec Ogletree (concussion).

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (foot) was limited in practice.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (hip), center Spencer Pulley (calf), and defensive end Kerry Wynn (thumb) fully practiced.

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES…

The New York Giants have placed tight end Hakeem Valles, who was on the team’s Practice Squad, on Injured Reserve with an undisclosed injury. The 26-year old, 6’3”, 250-pound Valles was originally signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2016 NFL Draft. He also spent time with the Detroit Lions in 2017-2018. Valles has played in 15 regular-season games with one start, and has caught two passes for 11 yards.

The Giants have also re-signed left-footed punter Brock Miller to the Practice Squad. Miller went undrafted in 2014. The San Francisco 49ers signed him in January 2017 but cut him after the 2017 NFL Draft. Miller spent some time with the Jacksonville Jaguars before the 2017 AFC Championship Game, but he did not play. Miller also spent a few days on the Giants’ Practice Squad earlier this month.

The Giants practice again on Friday in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.