Bengals Hire Lou Anarumo; Giants Awarded 5th-Round Pick

BENGALS HIRE LOU ANARUMO…

The Cincinnati Bengals have hired New York Giants defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo to be their new defensive coordinator. Anarumo joined the Giants staff last year after serving as the defensive backs coach for the Miami Dolphins from 2012 to 2017.

Earlier this offseason, the Giants lost Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Deshea Townsend, who was hired away by the Chicago Bears as their new defensive backs coach. The Giants hired Rutgers defensive backs coach Henry Baker to replace him.

GIANTS AWARDED 5TH-ROUND COMPENSATORY PICK…

The New York Giants have been awarded a 5th-round compensatory pick in the 2019 NFL Draft due to their free agency losses from last offseason. The Giants now have a total of 10 picks in the 2019 NFL Draft, including:

One 1st rounder (#6 overall)

One 2nd rounder

Two 4th rounders

Three 5th rounders

One 6th rounder

Two 7th rounders

The Giants used their 3rd-round pick on 2018 Supplemental Draft cornerback Sam Beal, who spent the year on Injured Reserve. The Giants also traded away their own 7th-round pick for punter Riley Dixon.

The Giants acquired an extra 4th round (cornerback Eli Apple), 5th round (nose tackle Damon Harrison), and 7th round (center Brett Jones) picks by trading players away last year. They also received an extra 7th-round pick as part of the trade for linebacker Alec Ogletree.

Compensatory picks are awarded to teams that have lost more qualifying free agents than they gained the previous year in free agency. The placement of the picks is determined by a proprietary formula based on the player’s salary, playing time, and postseason honors with his new team, with salary being the primary factor.

The qualifying free agents for this years formula included four signed by the Giants (left tackle Nate Solder, safety Michael Thomas, wide receiver Cody Latimer, and linebacker Kareem Martin). The Giants lost six free agents (offensive guard Justin Pugh, center Weston Richburg, guard D.J. Fluker, linebacker Devon Kennard, cornerback Ross Cockrell, and quarterback Geno Smith).