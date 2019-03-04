No Franchise Tag for Landon Collins? Giants Re-Sign Alex Tanney

REPORT – GIANTS WILL NOT PLACE FRANCHISE TAG ON LANDON COLLINS…

NFL.com is reporting that the New York Giants are not expected to place the Franchise Tag on safety Landon Collins, thus making him an unrestricted free agent if he hits the open market on March 13th when free agency begins. According to NFL.com, the Giants would like Collins back, but not at the Franchise Tag price of $11.5 million. The deadline to tag players is Tuesday at 4:00PM.

The #Giants are viewed as unlikely to franchise tag safety Landon Collins, sources tell @KimJonesSports and me. They love the player but view the tag number as too high. If this holds, he’s expected to be free. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2019

Despite being voted to the Pro Bowl three times from 2016-2018, Collins has not been able to replicate his breakout performance in 2016. He finished both 2017 and 2018 on Injured Reserve, first with a fractured forearm and then with a partially-torn rotator cuff. Both injuries required surgery. On top of the injury issues, Collins has struggled more in coverage against better athletes. In 2018, Collins started all 12 games he played in, finishing with 96 tackles, 4 pass defenses, and 1 forced fumble.

Collins was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Giants. During his All-Pro 2016 season, Collins started every game and finished the year with 125 tackles, four sacks, 13 pass defenses, and five interceptions.

NEW YORK GIANTS RE-SIGN ALEX TANNEY…

The New York Giants have officially re-signed quarterback Alex Tanney, who was scheduled to be a restricted free agent. According to media reports, the contract is a 2-year deal.

Tanney, who the Giants signed in May 2018 after he was cut by the Tennessee Titans, surprisingly won the team’s back-up quarterback job last season, a role he played in 15 of 16 games. However, he did not see any regular-season action.

The 6’4”, 220-pound Tanney was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Kansas City Chiefs after the 2012 NFL Draft. The well-traveled journeyman has spent time with the Chiefs (2012), Dallas Cowboys (2013), Cleveland Browns (2013), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014), Titans (2014), Buffalo Bills (2015), Indianapolis Colts (2015), and Titans again (2015–2018). Tanney has only played in one regular-season game, coming off the bench for the Titans in 2015. He played in three preseason games for the Giants in 2018, completing 18-of-33 passes (54.5 percent) for 177 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions.