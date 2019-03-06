Giants Pass on Using Franchise Tag; Landon Collins Says Goodbye

NEW YORK GIANTS PASS ON USING FRANCHISE TAG

The New York Giants decided not to use the Franchise Tag on any of their soon-to-be unrestricted free agents. The deadline for doing so was yesterday. The tag binds the player to the team for one year if certain conditions are met. Each team may only designate one player each year as that team’s franchise player.

Many had expected the Giants to use their Franchise Tag on safety Landon Collins, which would have cost the team $11.15 million against the 2019 salary cap. In response, Collins tweeted out what appeared to be a goodbye message to Giants’ fans yesterday writing: “I want to thank the Giants organization for believing in me and allowing me to have 4 great years in NY. I can’t express how great it was to play with my teammates and in one of the greatest cities in the world. I will forever cherish my time in the blue and white and the relationships I have built in the building and in my community. Now on to the next chapter….”

Other Giants set become unrestricted free agents on March 13th include:

WR Cody Latimer

WR Bennie Fowler

WR Russell Shepard

OG Jamon Brown

OL John Greco

NT John Jenkins

DE Mario Edwards

DE Kerry Wynn

DE Josh Mauro

LB Nate Stupar

CB B.W. Webb

CB Tony Lippett

FS Curtis Riley

LS Zak DeOssie

There have also been reports that the Giants will not tender exclusive rights free agent DL Kristjan Sokoli and restricted free agent CB Antonio Hamilton, thus making them unrestricted free agents. The Giants have already re-signed QB Alex Tanney and TE Scott Simonson.

