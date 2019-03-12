NEW YORK GIANTS TRADE ODELL BECKHAM TO CLEVELAND BROWNS…

The New York Giants have traded wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. to the Cleveland Browns. In return, the Giants received:

Cleveland’s #1 pick (17th overall selection)

Cleveland’s second #3 pick (95th overall selection)

Safety Jabrill Peppers

The 23-year old, 5’11”, 213-pound Peppers was originally drafted in the 1st round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Browns. In two NFL seasons, he has started all 29 regular-season games that he has played in. Peppers finished 2018 with 79 tackles, one sack, five pass defenses, and one interception. He also returned 19 kickoffs (21.5 yards per return) and 25 punts (8.8 yards per return).

The trade comes less than one year after the Giants signed Beckham to a new 5-year, $95 million contract that included $65 million in guaranteed money. The Giants will now have to eat $16 million in dead cap space in 2019.

Just talked to Odell Beckham Jr, who said he had a “brief” convo w/Dave Gettleman. “At this point I have no idea what to think. I’m trying to process it right now.” Said leaving #NYG is “bittersweet, but it is what it is. It’s life.” — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) March 13, 2019

Despite missing the last four games of the 2018 season with a quad injury, Beckham accrued 77 receptions for 1,052 yards (13.7 yards per catch) and six touchdowns. It was Beckham’s fourth 1,000-yard season in his first five years in the NFL (Beckham missed 12 games in 2017 with a fractured ankle that required surgery). Beckham was drafted in the 1st round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Giants. Beckham’s accolades already include Pro Football Writers of America “Rookie of the Year” (2014), second-team All-Pro (2015, 2016), and Pro Bowl appearances (2014, 2015, 2016).