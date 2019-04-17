New York Giants 2019 Schedule Released; Giants Re-Sign Corey Coleman

NEW YORK GIANTS 2019 SCHEDULE RELEASED…

The New York Giants 2019 regular-season schedule has been released:

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 8 – at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 15 – vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m.

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 22 – at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m.

Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 29 – vs. Washington Redskins, 1:00 p.m.

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 6 – vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m.

Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 10 – at New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m.

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 20 –vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 p.m.

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 27 – at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m.

Week 9: Monday, Nov. 4 – vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m.

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 10 – at New York Jets, 1:00 p.m.

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 24 – at Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m.*

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 1 – vs. Green Bay Packers, 1:00 p.m.*

Week 14: Monday, Dec. 9 – at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m.

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 15 – vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m.*

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 22 – at Washington Redskins, 1:00 p.m.*

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 29 – vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m.*

* Subject to flexible scheduling.

“This is an exciting time,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “This week, we started the offseason program. And now we can see when we’re going to play. We knew who our opponents would be and where we are going to play, but there’s an excitement that builds once the schedule comes out.

“I look forward to opening the season against a division opponent. I try to help the players not worry about where and when we’re playing, and not make it the issue… For whatever it’s worth, our travel schedule this year is really good. We’re not doing a whole lot of travel.”

The Giants’ bye week comes in Week 11. “I think when the bye comes doesn’t really matter,” Shurmur said. “People overthink this.

“We play three division games in the final month, which is going to be important in determining how the season goes.”

The preseason schedule has also been finalized. For details, see the Schedule section of the website. “We’re not going to show much,” Shurmur said. “The idea of the preseason will be to determine how well our players can play, and we’ll use the preseason to determine who’s on our roster.”

NEW YORK GIANTS RE-SIGN COREY COLEMAN…

Although not officially announced, the New York Giants have re-signed restricted free agent wide receiver Corey Coleman, who signed his 1-year, $2.025 million tender. The Giants signed Coleman to the Practice Squad and then the 53-man roster in October 2018. He ended up playing in eight games with one start, finishing with five catches for 71 yards. Coleman’s primary contribution came on special teams as as kickoff returner (averaging 26 yards on 23 returns).

The 5’11”, 185-pound Coleman was originally drafted in the 1st round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. An explosive athlete but an injury-plagued bust in Cleveland, Coleman has also had brief stints with the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots in 2018. Coleman has played in 27 NFL games with 19 starts, accruing 61 catches for 789 yards and five touchdowns.