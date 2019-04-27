New York Giants Draft Oshane Ximines in 3rd Round of 2019 NFL Draft

With the 32nd pick in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the New York Giants selected outside linebacker Oshane Ximines of Old Dominion University.

SCOUTING REPORT: Ximines was an incredibly productive and disruptive player for a lower-level school. Ximines played at end in college but projects to outside linebacker in the Giants’ 3-4 system. He has a nice combination of size and overall athletic-ability. Ximines plays with a relentless style, can be difficult to block, and can get after the quarterback. He flashes against the run but needs to show greater reliability at the point-of-attack against big blockers. Ximines will need a lot of work in coverage. He is a hard worker with good intangibles.

MEDIA Q&A WITH GENERAL MANAGER DAVE GETTLEMAN AND HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR: (Video)



MEDIA Q&A WITH LB OSHANE XIMINES:

Q: How does it feel to be drafted by the Giants?

A: Honestly, this is the best feeling I have ever had in my entire life. My family is from New York, everybody has been rooting for me to go to New York, and to actually have it happen. I have been waiting all day for this. I wouldn’t want to go to any other team. I’m just excited and ready to get to work.

Q: How much contact did you have with them during the draft process?

A: Honestly, not that much. I wasn’t expecting it. I saw them coming up with the pick and when I saw it, I was like, ‘please’. I got the call and I don’t know how to feel right now.

Q: What do you make out of being the first Old Dominion player ever drafted?

A: I’m extremely happy to set that standard for Old Dominion. Being the first player drafted, I hope to set a standard now and have the tradition continue and have more players drafted in the future.

Q: How good of a pass rusher are you?

A: I do what I can. I’m ready to come in and compete, learn the defense and contribute on special teams.

Q: When did you realize it was a realistic possibility that you could be drafted in the 3rd round of the NFL draft?

A: I figured the NFL was a possibility by my junior year of college. Agents started reaching out to me and it started to become a reality. I just tried to work as hard as possible to get picked as high as I could.

Q: How much did the Senior Bowl help you?

A: Very much. I had an awesome experience down at the Senior Bowl. Being able to compete against the best players in the country. I would recommend the Senior Bowl to any player coming out of college because you get that exposure to every NFL team.

Q: Did you meet with the Giants a lot there?

A: I met with them one or two times, but you basically meet with everybody throughout that process.

Q: You said earlier you wanted to be drafted by the Giants, what was the reason for that?

A: My family is from New York. I was born in New York and my entire family lives up there. Just to be on the team where I was born, that would have been awesome. My whole family was rooting for that and it actually happened. We are all excited for it, I’m just ready to get out there and compete.

Q: Where were you born?

A: Queens, New York.

Q: Where did you grow up?

A: I grew up in Ahoskie, North Carolina. My entire family lives in New York. Only my mom and my sisters live in North Carolina. My family up there was rooting for me to go to the Giants.

Q: So you must be jacked up about the tradition of pass rushing outside linebackers this franchise has had?

A: Oh, most definitely. I’m just ready to come in, and do my best, and just be ready to compete.

Q: What is it you do that you force so many fumbles?

A: When you get a free lane to the quarterback, the first thing you have to target is the ball. One thing my coach always preached was, ‘A sack is pretty good, but a sack-fumble is awesome,’ so every time I get off the ball, I try to go for the ball, try to create a turnover.

Q: Who have you modeled your game after? Who do you like studying?

A: I try to take bits and pieces from everybody. One person I’ve watched a lot is Yannick Ngakoue, and I watch Olivier Vernon a lot. There are a lot of people I just pick and choose from — if somebody has a good move, I try to emulate that.

Q: Have you played more with your hand in the dirt or as a stand-up guy?

A: I’ve done a good mix. I’ve played with my hand in the dirt, and I have stood up here at Old Dominion. It would all depend on the game plan that week and what my coach wanted me to do.

Q: Do you have a preference?

A: Not really, I just feel like it is pretty much the same. I don’t really have a preference.

Q: How about running with guys in coverage?

A: Yeah, we have a lot of sub three-down packages here at Old Dominion, and in that case, I had to drop into the flat or take the seam (and) cover up No. 2 a little bit, and some things like that.

Q: What do you think the jump in competition is going to be like?

A: I’m pretty sure it is going to be great. The NFL is the best of the best, so I’m ready to come in and just work as hard as I can to learn the defense and contribute on special teams. I’ll be ready to go.

Q: Were you disappointed you didn’t go in the second round, or is this kind of where you were expecting?

A: You know, my hope was I wanted to be first overall (laughter), but I’m thankful for the Giants believing in me and taking that shot on me. They are going to get everything I got.

Q: Where is your draft party right now? Where are you?

A: I’m actually just at home at my mother’s house.

Q: In North Carolina?

A: No — she lives in Suffolk, Virginia now.