Giants Agree to Terms with Mike Remmers, Waive Robert Martin

NEW YORK GIANTS AGREE TO TERMS WITH MIKE REMMERS…

According to his agent, free agent right tackle Mike Remmers has agreed to terms with the New York Giants. Remmers was cut by the Minnesota Vikings in March.

The 30-year old, 6’5”, 310-pound Remmers was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Denver Broncos after the 2012 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Broncos (2012), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012–2013), San Diego Chargers (2013), Vikings (2013), St. Louis Rams (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014–2016), and Vikings again (2017–2018). Remmers has started 59 regular-season games in the last four seasons, missing five games in 2017 with a concussion and lower back issues. While Remmers has experience at both tackle and guard, he played much better at right tackle in 2017 than he did at right guard in 2018. Remmers had back surgery in the offseason.

NEW YORK GIANTS WAIVE RB ROBERT MARTIN…

The New York Giants have waived running back Robert Martin, who spent 2018 on the team’s Practice Squad. The Giants originally signed Martin as an undrafted rookie free agent after he impressed at the May 2018 rookie mini-camp as a tryout player. Martin also flashed for the team during the preseason, carrying the ball 15 times for 97 yards (6.5 yards per carry) and one touchdown.