Giants Re-Sign John Jenkins, Sign Two More Draft Picks

NEW YORK GIANTS RE-SIGN JOHN JENKINS…

The New York Giants have re-signed unrestricted free agent nose tackle John Jenkins. The Giants signed Jenkins in September 2018 after he was cut by the Chicago Bears. He was active for seven games, but was not credited with any tackles.

The 6’3”, 327-pound Jenkins was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. He has spent time with the Saints (2013-2016), Seattle Seahawks (2016), and Bears (2017-2018). From 2013 to 2015, Jenkins played in 42 regular-season games with 21 starts. However, in 2016 and 2017, Jenkins played in just 17 regular-season games with two starts. He was inactive for eight games in 2017. With only 1.5 career sacks, Jenkins is strictly a run-defending nose tackle-type.

NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN TWO MORE DRAFT PICKS…

The New York Giants have announced that they have signed two more players from their 2019 NFL Draft class: inside linebacker Ryan Connelly (5th round) and wide receiver Darius Slayton (5th round).

Cornerback Julian Love (4th round), offensive tackle George Asafo-Adjei (7th round), and defensive lineman Chris Slayton (7th round) were signed earlier this month.

The Giants have five remaining unsigned draft picks: quarterback Daniel Jones (1st round), nose tackle Dexter Lawrence (1st round), cornerback Deandre Baker (1st round), outside linebacker Oshane Ximines (3rd round) and cornerback Corey Ballentine (6th round).

COREY BALLENTINE JOINS TEAMMATES…

Cornerback Corey Ballentine, who the Giants drafted in the 6th round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Washburn University, has joined his teammates in the offseason program. Ballentine was wounded in the butt during a shooting in Topeka, Kansas the day after he was drafted. Ballentine’s physical condition is not yet publicly known but he participating in classroom activities.