New York Giants OTA Practice #3

OTA PRACTICE #3 COMPLETE…

The Giants held their third voluntary organized team activity (OTA) practice on Thursday. No live contact is permitted during OTAs, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

The practice was not open to the media, but Giants.com provided the following summaries of the action:

Video highlights are also available from Giants.com.

The seven remaining OTA practices will be held on May 28-29, 31, and June 10-13. A mandatory mini-camp will also be held June 4-6.

ARTICLES…