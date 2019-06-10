 

New York Giants OTA Practice #7

Jun 102019
 
Saquon Barkley, New York Giants (June 4, 2019)

Saquon Barkley – © USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK GIANTS OTA PRACTICE #7 COMPLETE…
The Giants held their seventh voluntary organized team activity (OTA) practice on Monday. No live contact is permitted during OTAs, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

The practice was not open to the media, but Giants.com provided the following summaries of the action:

The three remaining OTA practices will be held on June 11-13. Tuesday’s practice is open to the media.

