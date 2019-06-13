NEW YORK GIANTS OTA PRACTICE #10 COMPLETE…

The Giants held their tenth and last voluntary organized team activity (OTA) practice on Thursday. No live contact is permitted during OTAs, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

The practice was not open to the media, but Giants.com provided the following summaries of the action:

This marks the end of the Giants’ 9-week offseason program for the veterans. Rookies will stick around one more week before also breaking. Rookies report to summer training camp on July 22 and veterans on July 24. The first summer training camp practice will be on July 25.

