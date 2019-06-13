Jun 132019
Follow @BigBlueInteract
NEW YORK GIANTS OTA PRACTICE #10 COMPLETE…
NEW YORK GIANTS OTA PRACTICE #10 COMPLETE…
The Giants held their tenth and last voluntary organized team activity (OTA) practice on Thursday. No live contact is permitted during OTAs, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.
The practice was not open to the media, but Giants.com provided the following summaries of the action:
- Sideline Notes: Giants wrap up spring practices by John Schmeelk
- Who stood out at Giants OTA practice? by Dan Salomone
This marks the end of the Giants’ 9-week offseason program for the veterans. Rookies will stick around one more week before also breaking. Rookies report to summer training camp on July 22 and veterans on July 24. The first summer training camp practice will be on July 25.
ARTICLES…
- 10 thoughts as Giants wrap OTAs: QB Daniel Jones’ success real or due to low expectations? Odd man out in DBs? by Ryan Dunleavy for NJ.com
- Giants rookie Darius Slayton seizes his opportunity with first team by Pat Leonard of The Daily News
- Uh oh, Kevin Durant: This Giants CB needed 2 years to fully recover from torn Achilles | Can he steal a job? by Ryan Dunleavy for NJ.com
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.