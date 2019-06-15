Jun 152019
Follow @BigBlueInteract
GIANTS SIGN DEXTER LAWRENCE AND DEANDRE BAKER…
GIANTS SIGN DEXTER LAWRENCE AND DEANDRE BAKER…
The New York Giants have officially signed defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence and cornerback Deandre Baker, two of their three 2019 first-round draft picks. Lawrence was the 17th overall selection and Baker was the 30th overall selection. Both have already been playing with the starting defense during spring practices.
Eight of the team’s ten 2019 draft picks are now signed. The remaining two are quarterback Daniel Jones (1st round) and linebacker Oshane Ximines (3rd round).
ARTICLES…
- Town Hall event brings Giants and fans together for 2019 preview by Dan Salomone of Giants.com
- Who stood out in Giants offseason program? by Dan Salomone of Giants.com
- How Jake Carlock and James O’Hagan, the Giants’ two LI natives, plan to spend their time off before training camp by Tom Rock of Newsday
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.