New York Giants Coordinators Address the Media

SEPTEMBER 5, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) and TE Garrett Dickerson (quad) did not practice on Thursday.

Right tackle Mike Remmers (illness/back) was “limited” in practice.

LB Nate Stupar (concussion) and CB Antonio Hamilton (adductor) fully practiced.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice again on Friday in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.