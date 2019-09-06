Giants Cut Nate Stupar; Two Players Out Against Dallas

BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN: Entering our 25th year, the annual BBI contribution campaign is well underway. This site is dependent on the support of its readers. Please consider helping to support BBI this year. For details, click here!

GIANTS CUT NATE STUPAR…

The New York Giants have terminated the contract of linebacker Nate Stupar. The team has not yet made a corresponding roster move to fill his vacancy on the 53-man roster.

The Giants claimed Stupar off of waivers from the New Orleans Saints in September 2018. He played in all 16 games, finishing the year with just 14 tackles. In his one start, Stupar missed three tackles. The 6’2”, 240-pound Stupar was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders. Stupar has spent time with the Raiders (2012), Philadelphia Eagles (2012), San Francisco 49ers (2012–2013), Jacksonville Jaguars (2013), Atlanta Falcons (2014–2015), and Saints (2016–2017). He has played in 79 regular-season games with ten starts, six of which came in 2016 when he accrued 58 tackles. Stupar missed 11 games in 2017 with a torn ACL. He is a good special teams player.

SEPTEMBER 6, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) and tight end Garrett Dickerson (quad) did not practice on Friday.

Right tackle Mike Remmers (illness/back) and cornerback Antonio Hamilton (adductor) fully practiced. Both are expected to play on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Saturday as the team travels to Dallas for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.