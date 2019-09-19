New York Giants Coordinators Address Media; Injury Report

ONLY TWO WEEKS LEFT – BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN: Entering our 25th year, the annual BBI contribution campaign is nearing completion. This site is dependent on the support of its readers. Please consider helping to support BBI this year. For details, click here!

SEPTEMBER 19, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Wide receiver Cody Latimer (concussion) and wide receiver Bennie Fowler (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday.

“Bennie Fowler tweaked his hamstring a little bit,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “We’re hopeful that he’ll be ready to go. It’s sort of like Latimer last week with his calf. We’re hopeful we’ll have him.”

Wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion), tight end Garrett Dickerson (quad), right guard Kevin Zeitler (shoulder), and cornerback Grant Haley (illness) fully practiced.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice again on Friday in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.