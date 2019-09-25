New York Giants Wednesday Injury Report and Media Sessions

ONLY ONE WEEK LEFT – BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN: In our 25th year, the annual BBI contribution campaign is nearing completion. This site is dependent on the support of its readers. Please consider helping to support BBI this year. For details, click here!

SEPTEMBER 25, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), wide receiver Russell Shepard (foot), defensive end Olsen Pierre (knee), linebacker Alec Ogletree (hamstring), and linebacker Tae Davis (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday.

“Saquon will be out for an extended period here,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “He’s getting a second opinion on his ankle… Tae Davis is in the concussion protocol, and then Ogletree with the hamstring. They didn’t practice today. Then Russell Shepard with the foot, and Olsen Pierre just had some soreness from the game. Those are the injuries of note.”

Wide receiver Cody Latimer (concussion), wide receiver Bennie Fowler (hamstring), and linebacker Lorenzo Carter (elbow) practiced on a limited basis.

GIANTS RE-SIGN NATE STUPAR, CUT ERIC TOMLINSON…

The New York Giants have re-signed linebacker Nate Stupar, who the team cut on September 6th. To make room for Stupar, the team terminated the contract of tight end Eric Tomlinson.

The 6’2”, 240-pound Stupar was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders. Stupar has spent time with the Raiders (2012), Philadelphia Eagles (2012), San Francisco 49ers (2012–2013), Jacksonville Jaguars (2013), Atlanta Falcons (2014–2015), and New Orleans Saints (2016–2017). The Giants signed Stupar after he was cut by the Saints in September 2018. He played in all 16 games for the Giants, finishing the year with just 14 tackles. Stupar has played in 79 regular-season games with ten starts, six of which came in 2016 when he accrued 58 tackles.

The Giants signed Tomlinson in September 2019 after he was cut by the New York Jets. The 6’6”, 263-pound Tomlinson was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2015 NFL Draft. The Eagles cut him before the season started and he was then signed to the Practice Squad of the Houston Texans. In November 2016, the Jets signed him to their 53-man roster. In three seasons with the Jets, Tomlinson has played in 36 regular-season games with 30 starts. He has 16 career receptions for 193 yards and one touchdown.

DANIEL JONES NAMED “NFC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK”…

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been named “NFC Offensive Player of the Week” for his performance last Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his first NFL start, Jones completed 23-of-36 passes for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed four times for 28 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner with just over a minute to play in the contest.

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

