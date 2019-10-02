Giants Wednesday Injury Report; Saquon Barkley Working on the Side

OCTOBER 2, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), right guard Kevin Zeitler (shoulder), and linebacker Alec Ogletree (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday.

Barkley appears ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation from his high ankle sprain as he was spotted doing light running and change of direction maneuvers on the sidelines at practice. Cornerback Sam Beal, who is currently on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury, was spotted running sprints. He is eligible to return to practice after the sixth game.

Running back Wayne Gallman (neck), left tackle Nate Solder (neck), linebacker Lorenzo Carter (neck), and linebacker Tae Davis (concussion) were limited in practice.

“We have a bunch of guys here that this time of year, it’s just game soreness. I’m not really concerned about… I guess Zeitler’s on here and Lorenzo Carter,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “Tae Davis is coming back. He had a good day today, considered a non-contact day in the (concussion protocol), obviously. Wayne Gallman, Nate (Solder). Just game soreness stuff. This time of year, it kind of creeps up. By the end of the week, most, if not all, of these guys will be ready to go. This is a tough team.

“(Barkley is) progressing… Some people’s doctors had him (out for) eight weeks. Not my doctors… I don’t know yet (if he can play this weekend)… He said he felt good.”

JANORIS JENKINS NAMED “NFC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK”…

New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been named “NFC Defensive Player of the Week” for his performance last Sunday against the Washington Redskins. In that game, Jenkins was credited with four tackles, three pass defenses, and two interceptions.

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

The transcript of Pat Shurmur’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice on Thursday, with the team’s coordinators also addressing the media.