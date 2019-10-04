Saquon Barkley, Alec Ogletree, and Tae Davis Ruled Out

OCTOBER 4, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Linebacker Alec Ogletree (hamstring) did not practice on Friday. He has officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), linebacker Lorenzo Carter (neck), and linebacker Tae Davis (concussion) were limited in practice. Barkley and Davis have been ruled out of the game. Carter is officially “questionable” for the game.

“After consulting with our doctors, we decided that (Barkley is) not going to play this week,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “I’m encouraged because he’s going through his rehab process and he’s making an effort to come back quickly… He took some reps today.”

Running back Wayne Gallman (neck), right guard Kevin Zeitler (shoulder), and left tackle Nate Solder (neck) fully practiced. All three are expected to play.

There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Saturday. The Giants play the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.