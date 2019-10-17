Giants Coordinators Address Media; Thursday Injury Update

OCTOBER 17, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Cornerback Corey Ballentine (concussion) was the only player not to practice on Thursday.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) was limited in practice, wearing a non-contact jersey.

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), running back Wayne Gallman (concussion), tight end Evan Engram (knee), and defensive lineman Olsen Pierre (concussion) fully practiced.

“I feel pretty good,” said Barkley. “Taking it day by day. This week of practice, obviously you guys all know that I’ve been fully participating and I’m feeling good, but still taking it day by day. Just hopefully trying to get out there for my teammates.”

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following New York Giants coordinators are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice again on Friday in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.