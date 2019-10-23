Wednesday New York Giants Injury Report and Media Sessions

OCTOBER 23, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Cornerback Corey Ballentine (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday. He is still in the concussion protocol.

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) practiced on a limited basis. Shepard remains in the concussion protocol, wearing a non-contact jersey.

“Saquon was limited today,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “Just some game soreness. I expect him to play this week though.”

“(Shepard is) been out there practicing pretty much full,” said Shurmur. “But he’s still in the protocol.”

Wide receiver Cody Latimer (quad) and linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle) fully practiced.

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

