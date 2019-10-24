Giants Coordinators Address the Media; Thursday Injury Update

OCTOBER 24, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Cornerback Corey Ballentine (concussion) did not practice on Thursday and remains in the concussion protocol.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) practiced on a limited basis. Shepard remains in the concussion protocol, wearing a non-contact jersey.

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), wide receiver Cody Latimer (quad), and linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle) fully practiced.

TUZAR SKIPPER SIGNED TO THE PRACTICE SQUAD…

The New York Giants have signed linebacker Tuzar Skipper, who was waived on Tuesday, to the Practice Squad. The 6’3”, 246-pound Skipper was originally signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft. The Giants claimed Skipper off of waivers from the Steelers in September 2019. Skipper played in six games for the Giants this year with no starts, being credited with three tackles and 0.5 sacks.

The New York Giants practice again on Friday in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.