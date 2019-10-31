Everyone Practices, But Sterling Shepard Still Not Cleared

OCTOBER 31, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

All 53 players on the active roster practiced on Thursday.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion), cornerback Corey Ballentine (concussion), and cornerback Grant Haley (knee) practiced fully. However, Shepard and Ballentine still remain in the concussion protocol and are waiting to be cleared.

“(Shepard is) still in (the protocol),” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “He was full, but until he’s finally cleared, he’s in (the protocol). You’re either in or you’re out.”

GIANTS SIGN PUNTER TO PRACTICE SQUAD…

The New York Giants have signed punter Sean Smith to the Practice Squad. The left-footed Smith was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Baltimore Ravens after the 2019 NFL Draft, but waived a few days later.

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

The transcript of Pat Shurmur’s press conference on Thursday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice on Friday, with the team’s coordinators also addressing the media.