 

Sterling Shepard and Corey Ballentine Cleared to Play

 Posted by
Nov 012019
 
Sterling Shepard, New York Giants (September 8, 2019)

Sterling Shepard – © USA TODAY Sports

NOVEMBER 1, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…
All 53 players on the active roster practiced on Friday. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion), cornerback Corey Ballentine (concussion), and cornerback Grant Haley (knee) practiced fully. In addition, Shepard and Ballentine have passed the concussion protocol and are cleared to play on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…
The New York Giants practice again on Saturday in preparation for Monday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Eric Kennedy

Eric Kennedy is Editor-in-Chief of BigBlueInteractive.com, a publication of Big Blue Interactive, LLC. Follow @BigBlueInteract on Twitter.

