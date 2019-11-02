Everyone on 53-Man Roster Available for Monday’s Game

NOVEMBER 2, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

All 53 players on the active roster practiced on Saturday. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion), cornerback Corey Ballentine (concussion), and cornerback Grant Haley (knee) practiced fully.

“Sterling Shepard and Corey Ballentine have cleared the concussion protocol, so they’ll be available and ready to go (against Dallas),” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur.

Cornerback Sam Beal (hamstring), who is currently on Injured Reserve, is eligible to be activated to the 53-man roster. “There’s a possibility,” said Shurmur of Beal being added to the 53-man roster. “More likely next week.”

There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Sunday. The Giants play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night at MetLife Stadium.