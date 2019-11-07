Spencer Pulley and Nick Gates May Start on Sunday

NOVEMBER 7, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion protocol), tight end Evan Engram (foot), center Jon Halapio (hamstring), and right tackle Mike Remmers (back) did not practice on Thursday.

“I think (Halapio is) a ways away,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “But the good news for us is, in my mind, I feel like we have two starting centers on our team. So, if he’s unable to go, then Spencer (Pulley)will go. (Remmers has) got some soreness from the game. So, in the event he can’t go, we’ve got Nick Gates who we feel like will do a good job.”

“There probably won’t be any (practice) activity this week (for Shepard), and then we’ll just move forward from there,” Shurmur said.

When asked if the Giants are considering putting Shepard on Injured Reserve, Shurmur responded, “We’re not talking about any of that at this point. Let’s just try to get him well and get him back on the field. Again, he’s in the protocol, so it’s very defined the steps he’s got to take to get on the field, and he’ll go through those steps.”

GIANTS SIGN SEAN CHANDLER TO PRACTICE SQUAD…

The Giants have signed safety Sean Chandler, who was waived on Tuesday, to the Practice Squad. The Giants originally signed Chandler as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2018 NFL Draft. Chandler made the team and played in all 16 games with no starts. He finished 2018 with 18 tackles, 1 sack, and 1 pass defense. This year, Chandler played in all nine games with no starts, accruing just five tackles.

The New York Giants practice again on Friday in preparation for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.