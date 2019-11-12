Giants Re-Sign Scott Simonson; Five Practice Squad Moves

NEW YORK GIANTS RE-SIGN SCOTT SIMONSON…

The New York Giants have re-signed tight end Scott Simonson. The Giants placed Simonson on Injured Reserve in August 2019 with an ankle injury and cut him from Injured Reserve in September.

Simonson had his best season in 2018 after being signed by the Giants in June 2018. Simonson played in all 16 games with four starts, finishing with nine catches for 86 yards and one touchdown.

The 6’5”, 255-pound Simonson was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Oakland Raiders after the 2014 NFL Draft. The Raiders waived him in June 2015 and he was then signed by the Carolina Panthers. He spent all of 2017 on Injured Reserve with a back injury. Simonson has played in 34 regular-season games with five starts. He had one catch in his NFL career before 2018.

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES…

The Giants have signed tight end Garrett Dickerson, wide receiver Alex Bachman, and long-snapper Colin Holba to the team’s Practice Squad. The Giants also terminated the Practice Squad contracts of wide receiver Reggie White, Jr. and defensive end Freedom Akinmoladun.

The Giants originally signed undrafted rookie free agent Dickerson in June 2018. He spent a couple of stints on the team’s Practice Squad and 53-man roster in 2018 and made the 53-man roster this year, but the Giants waived him in October. Dickerson has played in seven regular-season games for the Giants, but he does not have a catch.

The 23-year old, 6’0”, 190-pound Bachman was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Los Angeles Rams after the 2019 NFL Draft. The Rams cut him before the season started.

The 25-year old, 6’4”, 255-pound Holba was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has spent time with the Steelers (2017), Jacksonville Jaguars (2017), and San Francisco 49ers (2018-2019). Holba has played in 13 regular-season games, including two with the 49ers in 2019.

The Giants originally signed White and Akinmoladun as undrafted rookie free agents after the 2019 NFL Draft.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants are off during the bye week and return to team activities on November 18th.