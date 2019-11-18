Giants Return to Work After the Bye Week

NOVEMBER 18, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

While the Giants were not required to issue an official injury report on Monday, tight end Evan Engram (foot) and left tackle Nate Solder (personal matter) did not practice.

Tight end Rhett Ellison (concussion) was limited to individual drills.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion – non-contact jersey), center Jon Halapio (hamstring), right tackle Mike Remmers (back), and cornerback Janoris Jenkins (concussion – non-contact jersey) were on the field during the portion of practice open to the media.

Head Coach Pat Shurmur was asked if any of the players with concussions have come out of the concussion protocol. “They’re still going through it, so we’ll see what the week brings,” Shurmur responded. “But we’re encouraged that they’ll make it through.”

Regarding Engram, Shurmur said, “He’s out of the boot and he’s trying to get back going again.”

Engram does think he may be able to play this weekend. “It’s definitely possible, I feel good,” said Engram. “We’ll see where we’re at (in the) middle to the end of this week.”

GIANTS RE-SIGN EVAN BROWN TO PRACTICE SQUAD…

The New York Giants re-signed center/guard Evan Brown to the Practice Squad last Tuesday after cutting him from the 53-man roster last Monday. Brown had been added to the 53-man roster from the Practice Squad on November 9th. The Giants originally signed Brown as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2018 NFL Draft.

The New York Giants are off on Tuesday and return to practice on Wednesday.