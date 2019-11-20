Four Giants Still Remain on Injury Report with Concussion Issues

NOVEMBER 20, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Tight end Evan Engram (foot) and tight end Rhett Ellison (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday.

Left tackle Nate Solder (concussion/non-contact) was limited in practice.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion), center Jon Halapio (hamstring), right tackle Mike Remmers (back), and cornerback Janoris Jenkins (concussion) fully practiced.

All four players with concussions are still in the protocol. “You’re in the protocol until you’re not,” Head Coach Pat Shurmur said. “A lot of the times, what happens is they get cleared at the end of the week, with the anticipation that they will be cleared. I hope that’s clear.”

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES…

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed linebacker Tuzar Skipper off of the Giants’ Practice Squad on Tuesday. To fill that open spot, the Giants signed cornerback Derrick Baity to the Practice Squad.

The 6’3”, 246-pound Skipper was originally signed by the Steelers as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft. The Giants claimed Skipper off of waivers from the Pittsburgh Steelers in September 2019. They waived him and signed him to the Practice Squad in October. Skipper played in six games for the Giants this year with no starts, being credited with three tackles and 0.5 sacks.

The 22-year old, 6’3”, 188-pound Baity was originally signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft. The Texans waived him in late August.

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

The video of Pat Shurmur’s press conference on Wednesday is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice on Thursday, with the team’s coordinators also addressing the media.