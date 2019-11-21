 

Thursday New York Giants Injury Report and Media Sessions

Nov 212019
 
Saquon Barkley, New York Giants (September 15, 2019)

NOVEMBER 22, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…
Tight end Evan Engram (foot) and tight end Rhett Ellison (concussion) did not practice on Thursday.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion), center Jon Halapio (hamstring), left tackle Nate Solder (concussion), right tackle Mike Remmers (back), and cornerback Janoris Jenkins (concussion) fully practiced.

THE COACHES SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…
The New York Giants practice again on Friday in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

