Thursday New York Giants Injury Report and Media Sessions

NOVEMBER 22, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Tight end Evan Engram (foot) and tight end Rhett Ellison (concussion) did not practice on Thursday.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion), center Jon Halapio (hamstring), left tackle Nate Solder (concussion), right tackle Mike Remmers (back), and cornerback Janoris Jenkins (concussion) fully practiced.

The New York Giants practice again on Friday in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.