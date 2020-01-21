Reports: Giants Hire Jerome Henderson and Bret Bielema

REPORT – GIANTS HIRE JEROME HENDERSON AS DEFENSIVE BACKS COACH…

ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants have hired former Atlanta Falcons Defensive Passing Game Coordinator Jerome Henderson as the team’s new defensive backs coach.

2016-2019: Defensive Passing Game Coordinator, Atlanta Falcons

2012-2015: Defensive Backs Coach, Dallas Cowboys

2009-2011: Defensive Backs Coach, Cleveland Browns

2008: Defensive Backs Coach, New York Jets

2007: Assistant Defensive Backs Coach/Director of Player Development, New York Jets

2006: Director of Player Development, New York Jets

Pro Experience: Cornerback, New England Patriots (1991-1993), Buffalo Bills (1993-1994), Philadelphia Eagles (1995), New England Patriots (1996), New York Jets (1997-1998)

Collegiate Experience: Cornerback, Clemson University (1987-1990)

Born: August 8, 1969

REPORT – GIANTS HIRE BRET BIELEMA IN UNSPECIFIED CAPACITY…

The NFL Network is reporting that the New York Giants have hired New England Patriots Defensive Line Coach Bret Bielema in a publicly unspecified role.

2019: Defensive Line Coach, New England Patriots

2018: Consultant to the Head Coach, New England Patriots

2013-2017: Head Coach, University of Arkansas

2006-2012: Head Coach, University of Wisconsin

2004-2005: Defensive Coordinator, University of Wisconsin

1996-2001: Linebackers Coach, University of Iowa

1994-1995: Graduate Assistant, University of Iowa

2002-2003: Co-Defensive Coordinator, Kansas State University

Pro Experience: Milwaukee Mustangs (1994)

Collegiate Experience: Defensive Lineman, University of Iowa (1989-1992)

Born: January 13, 1970

REPORT – GIANTS WILL RETAIN ANTHONY BLEVINS…

ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants will retain Assistant Special Teams Coach Anthony Blevins in a publicly unspecified role.

2018-Present: Assistant Special Teams Coach, New York Giants

2013-2017: Coaching Assistant/Special Teams, Arizona Cardinals

2012: Cornerbacks Coach, University of Alabama at Birmingham

2011: Special Teams Coach/Cornerbacks Coach, Tennessee State University

2009-2010: Cornerbacks Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, Tennessee State University

2008: Cornerbacks Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, University of Tennessee-Martin

2005-2007: Graduate Assistant, Mississippi State University

2003-2004: Defensive Backs/Running Backs Coach, Meadow Creek High School (Georgia)

Pro Experience: Defensive Back, Mobile Admirals (1999), Birmingham Steeldogs (2000), Birmingham Thunderbolts (2001)

Collegiate Experience: Cornerback, University of Alabama at Birmingham (1994-1998)

Born: July 23, 1976

REPORTS – GIANTS TO INTERVIEW DAVE DeGUGLIELMO AND MARC COLOMBO…

According to media reports, the New York Giants will interview Miami Dolphins Offensive Line Coach Dave DeGuglielmo and Dallas Cowboys Offensive Line Coach Marc Colombo this week for the team’s vacant offensive line coaching position.

The 51-year old DeGuglielmo has served as offensive line coach for the Dolphins (2019, 2009-2011), offensive line coach for the Indianapolis Colts (2018), senior offensive assistant for the Dolphins (2017), assistant offensive line coach for the San Diego Chargers (2016), offensive line coach for the New England Patriots (2014-2015), offensive line coach for the New York Jets (2012), assistant offensive line coach for the New York Giants (2004-2008), as well as a series of college jobs coaching the offensive line for the University of South Carolina, University of Connecticut, and Boston University.

The 41-year old Colombo has served as offensive line coach for the Cowboys (2018-2019) and assistant offensive line coach for the Cowboys (2016-2018).

