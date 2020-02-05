NEW YORK GIANTS ANNOUNCE ASSISTANT COACHES…
The New York Giants have officially announced the team’s assistant coaches. The team’s coordinators – Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham, Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett, and Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey – were announced on January 17th.
“The first thing I was prioritizing was good coaches who had a deep concern for the players that they were going to coach,” new Head Coach Joe Judge said in the team’s press release. “It has to start with the relationship from the coach to the player and understanding that we’re working together. Next thing I was prioritizing was good teachers. We had to find guys who can paint that mental picture for a player and find a way to tap into how they learn and get the most out of them. To me, it’s a big trust factor with the guys I have on the staff. I have a personal relationship with a lot of these guys, professional relationships with nearly all of them. Guys who I have not worked with directly, I’ve competed against, I’ve known for some time. I’ve more than done my research on everybody on this staff, including the guys I’ve worked with. No stone has been unturned. I’m very excited about the group we have in here. I know they’re going to bring a lot to this organization. I know they’re going to be a great asset to the players they’re going to coach.”
The other 17 members of Judge’s 20-member staff are:
Quarterbacks Coach Jerry Schuplinski
- 2020-Present: Quarterbacks Coach, New York Giants
- 2019: Assistant Quarterbacks Coach, Miami Dolphins
- 2016-2018: Assistant Quarterbacks Coach, New England Patriots
- 2013-2015: Coaching Assistant, New England Patriots
- 2007-2012: Linebackers/Special Teams Coach, Case Western Reserve University
- 2002-2006: Head Coach, Trinity High School (Ohio)
- 2000-2001: Running Backs/Special Teams Coach, John Carroll University
- Pro Experience: None
- Collegiate Experience: John Carroll University
- Born: April 4, 1977
“Jerry is an incredible teacher,” said Judge. “He has done a phenomenal job of developing young quarterbacks in this league. He simplifies the game so the quarterback can play fast in terms of understanding our scheme and analyzing the opponent’s defense.”
Running Backs Coach Burton Burns
- 2020-Present: Running Backs Coach, New York Giants
- 2018-2019: Assistant Athletic Director for Football, University of Alabama
- 2007-2017: Running Backs Coach, University of Alabama
- 1999-2006: Running Backs Coach, Clemson University
- 1994-1998: Assistant Coach, Tulane University
- 1986-1993: Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator, Saint Augustine High School (New Orleans, LA)
- 1981-1985: Assistant Coach, Southern University
- 1980: Assistant Coach, Booker T. Washington High School (New Orleans, LA)
- 1977-1979: Assistant Coach, Saint Augustine High School (New Orleans, LA)
- Pro Experience: None
- Collegiate Experience: Fullback, University of Nebraska (1971-1975)
- Born: October 27, 1952
“I’ve worked with Burton, so I knew first-hand the impact he has on the players he coaches,” Judge said. “He’s coached a number of great backs, he’s coached on a lot of championship teams, and he knows how to get the most out of his players. He’s tough. That’s one thing you’re going to find out about Burton right away. He’s tough. He’s hard-nosed, he coaches tough, he demands his players to play tough. But he has as deep a care for the players he coaches as anybody out there. They respond to him because they know he’s in a foxhole with them. I’m excited to have Burton here, very excited to have Burton here. I know he’s looking forward to working with the guys on the roster.”
Wide Receivers Coach Tyke Tolbert
- 2018-Present: Wide Receivers Coach, New York Giants
- 2011-2017: Wide Receivers Coach, Denver Broncos
- 2010: Wide Receivers Coach, Carolina Panthers
- 2004-2009: Wide Receivers Coach, Buffalo Bills
- 2003: Wide Receivers Coach, Arizona Cardinals
- 2002: Tight Ends Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, University of Florida
- 1999-2001: Wide Receivers Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, University of Louisiana at Lafayette
- 1998: Tight Ends Coach, Auburn University
- 1995-1997: Tight Ends Coach, Northeast Louisiana University
- 1995: Wide Receivers Coach, Ohio University
- 1994: Graduate Assistant, Northeast Louisiana University
- 1994: Graduate Assistant, Louisiana State University
- Pro Experience: None
- Collegiate Experience: Wide Receiver, Louisiana State University (1988-1990)
- Born: September 15, 1967
“Tyke’s a guy I knew throughout the league from going against him,” Judge said. “He’s a guy that came recommended by a lot of people that I know very personally. But ultimately, the deciding factor on Tyke is you turn his tape on, and his guys play hard, they play fundamentally sound, he’s been able to develop a number of receivers in different systems, and ultimately, the video tapes are what tells you how a guy is coaching.”
Tight Ends Coach Freddie Kitchens
- 2020-Present: Tight Ends Coach, New York Giants
- 2019: Head Coach, Cleveland Browns
- 2018: Offensive Coordinator, Cleveland Browns
- 2018: Associate Head Coach/Running Backs Coach, Cleveland Browns
- 2017: Running Backs Coach, Arizona Cardinals
- 2013-2016: Quarterbacks Coach, Arizona Cardinals
- 2007-2012: Tight Ends Coach, Arizona Cardinals
- 2006: Tight Ends Coach, Dallas Cowboys
- 2005: Running Backs Coach, Mississippi State University
- 2004: Tight Ends Coach, Mississippi State University
- 2001-2003: Running Backs Coach, University of North Texas
- 2000: Graduate Assistant, Louisiana State University
- 1999: Running Backs/Tight Ends Coach, Glenville State College
- Pro Experience: None
- Collegiate Experience: Quarterback, University of Alabama (1993-1998)
- Born: November 29, 1974
“I think any position on offense is good for Freddie,” Judge said. “He’s got a lot of experience at different positions. He’s been head coach, he’s been a coordinator, he’s been a position coach. He sees it through a lot of different perspectives. What I love about Freddie is he brings an element of toughness and discipline to his room. He brings outside the box thinking a lot of times to how he approaches the game from a game plan perspective. I think he’ll be an asset to working with our offensive coaches and developing the game plan throughout the week. But ultimately, I’ve worked with Freddie, I’ve played for Freddie, and I’ve called against Freddie, and I understand what his players are about.”
Offensive Line Coach Marc Colombo
- 2020-Present: Offensive Line Coach, New York Giants
- 2018-2019: Offensive Line Coach, Dallas Cowboys
- 2016-2018: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Dallas Cowboys
- Pro Experience: Offensive Tackle, Chicago Bears (2002-2005), Dallas Cowboys (2005-2010), Miami Dolphins (2011)
- Collegiate Experience: Offensive Tackle, Boston College (1998-2001)
- Born: October 8, 1978
“Continuity is very important, especially between the offensive coordinator and the offensive line coach, that they can be on the same page starting out,” Judge said. “One of the challenges of a new staff is getting on the same page and working through some of the differences that maybe we’ve had from past experiences but making sure we’re working to one goal. I’d say with Marc, the deciding factor wasn’t his past experience with Jason. The deciding factor was he’s a tremendous coach. His body of work as you turn on the tape and watch how his guys play with technique, execution and toughness is ultimately what the deciding factor was.”
Assistant Offensive Line Coach Ben Wilkerson
- 2018-Present: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, New York Giants
- 2015-2017: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Chicago Bears
- 2014: Assistant Football and Track Coach, North Shore Senior High School (Texas)
- 2012-2013: Offensive Line Coach, Grambling State University
- 2011: Offensive Administrative Intern, Louisiana State University
- 2010: Offensive Graduate Assistant, Louisiana State University
- Pro Experience: Offensive Lineman, Cincinnati Bengals (2005-2006), Atlanta Falcons (2007-2008), Florida Tuckers (2009)
- Collegiate Experience: Offensive Lineman, Louisiana State University (2001-2004)
- Born: November 22, 1982
Senior Offensive Assistant Derek Dooley
- 2020-Present: Senior Offensive Assistant, New York Giants
- 2018-2019: Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach, University of Missouri
- 2013-2017: Wide Receivers Coach, Dallas Cowboys
- 2010-2012: Head Coach, University of Tennessee
- 2007-2009: Head Coach, Louisiana Tech University
- 2005-2006: Tight Ends Coach, Miami Dolphins
- 2004: Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach/Special Teams Coordinator, Louisiana State University
- 2003: Running Backs Coach/Special Teams Coordinator, Louisiana State University
- 2000-2002: Tight Ends Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, Louisiana State University
- 1997-1999: Wide Receivers Coach/Co-Recruiting Coordinator, Southern Methodist University
- 1996: Graduate Assistant, University of Georgia
- Pro Experience: None
- Collegiate Experience: Wide Receiver, University of Virginia (1987-1990)
- Born: June 10, 1968
Offensive Assistant Stephen Brown
- 2020-Present: Offensive Assistant, New York Giants
- 2016-2019: Offensive Assistant, Dallas Cowboys
- 2013-2014: Assistant to the Head Coach/Special Teams Assistant, Buffalo Bills
- 2009-2012: Quality Control Coach/Director of Recruiting, Syracuse University
- 2006-2008: Student Assistant, University of Tennessee
- Pro Experience: None
- Collegiate Experience: None
- Born: May 3, 1987
Offensive Quality Control Coach Bobby Blick
- 2020-Present: Offensive Quality Control Coach, New York Giants
- 2017-2019: Defensive Assistant, New York Giants
- 2016: Director of Player Personnel, Army
- 2015: Special Teams Coordinator/Director of Recruiting, Samford University
- 2014: Tight Ends/Slot Receivers Coach, Samford University
- 2014: Special Teams Quality Control Coach, Georgia Tech
- 2011-2013: Tight Ends/Running Backs Coach, Elon University
- 2008-2010: Offensive Graduate Assistant, North Carolina State University
- 2004-2007: Undergraduate Assistant, North Carolina State University
- Pro Experience: None
- Collegiate Experience: None
- Born: September 8, 1984
Defensive Line Coach Sean Spencer
- 2020-Present: Defensive Line Coach, New York Giants
- 2018-2019: Associate Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach, Penn State University
- 2014-2017: Defensive Line Coach, Penn State University
- 2011-2013: Defensive Line Coach, Vanderbilt University
- 2009-2010: Defensive Line Coach, Bowling Green State University
- 2007-2008: Defensive Line Coach/Special Teams Coordinator, University of Massachusetts
- 2006: Defensive Line Coach, Hofstra University
- 2005: Linebackers Coach, Villanova University
- 2004: Defensive Line Coach, College of the Holy Cross
- 2001-2003: Defensive Line Coach, University of Massachusetts
- 2000: Defensive Line Coach, Trinity College
- 1998-1999: Running Backs Coach, Trinity College
- 1996-1997: Running Backs Coach, Shippensburg University
- 1995: Running Backs/Tight Ends Coach, Wesleyan University
- Pro Experience: None
- Collegiate Experience: Safety, Clarion University
- Born: December 15, 1970
“I’ve known Sean through the business,” Judge said. “The most impressive thing about Sean is the players he’s developed through his time at both Vanderbilt and Penn State, among other stops in his career. Sean has a great energy about him, he has great command within a room, his players respond to him, they play hard and they play fundamentally sound.”
Outside Linebacker Coach/Senior Assistant Bret Bielema
- 2020-Present: Outside Linebacker Coach/Senior Assistant, New York Giants
- 2019: Defensive Line Coach, New England Patriots
- 2018: Consultant to the Head Coach, New England Patriots
- 2013-2017: Head Coach, University of Arkansas
- 2006-2012: Head Coach, University of Wisconsin
- 2004-2005: Defensive Coordinator, University of Wisconsin
- 1996-2001: Linebackers Coach, University of Iowa
- 1994-1995: Graduate Assistant, University of Iowa
- 2002-2003: Co-Defensive Coordinator, Kansas State University
- Pro Experience: Milwaukee Mustangs (1994)
- Collegiate Experience: Defensive Lineman, University of Iowa (1989-1992)
- Born: January 13, 1970
“There’s a lot of things (to like) about Bret,” Judge said. “I think Bret brings a great personality to the group, brings a great perspective on how he sees the game, he’s coached the front for some time, he’s coordinated defenses at a high level. Players respond to Bret in a positive way. He has a great way of teaching, he has a great way of getting the guys motivated, and he gets the most out of his players. He brings experience from the NFL, as well as college, so not only does he understand what’s going on in the league now, he understands what the players coming from college are used to and how to better translate the trends they’re going to see.”
Inside Linebackers Coach Kevin Sherrer
- 2020-Present: Inside Linebackers Coach, New York Giants
- 2019: Special Teams Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach, University of Tennessee
- 2018: Co-Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach, University of Tennessee
- 2014-2017: Outside Linebackers Coach, University of Georgia
- 2013: Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach, University of South Alabama
- 2010-2012: Director of Player Development, University of Alabama
- 2007-2009: Defensive Coordinator, Hoover High School (Alabama)
- 2005-2006: Defensive Assistant, Hoover High School (Alabama)
- 2001-2004: Defensive Backs Coach, Spain Park High School (Alabama)
- 1998-2000: Graduate Assistant, University of Alabama
- 1996-1997: Assistant, Tuscaloosa County High School (Alabama)
- Pro Experience: None
- Collegiate Experience: Tight End, University of Alabama (1993-1995)
- Born: March 19, 1973
“Kevin is just an old ball coach,” Judge said. “When I met Kevin, he was coaching at Hoover High School in Alabama. The next year, he was on the staff with us at Alabama. I’ve watched him progress through his career as defensive coordinator at South Alabama, his time in Georgia, his time in Tennessee. I think Kevin is a phenomenal football coach, and he coaches from the ground up with fundamentals, his players play sound and they play hard.”
Defensive Backs Coach Jerome Henderson
- 2020-Present: Defensive Backs Coach, New York Giants
- 2016-2019: Defensive Passing Game Coordinator, Atlanta Falcons
- 2012-2015: Defensive Backs Coach, Dallas Cowboys
- 2009-2011: Defensive Backs Coach, Cleveland Browns
- 2008: Defensive Backs Coach, New York Jets
- 2007: Assistant Defensive Backs Coach/Director of Player Development, New York Jets
- 2006: Director of Player Development, New York Jets
- Pro Experience: Cornerback, New England Patriots (1991-1993), Buffalo Bills (1993-1994), Philadelphia Eagles (1995), New England Patriots (1996), New York Jets (1997-1998)
- Collegiate Experience: Cornerback, Clemson University (1987-1990)
- Born: August 8, 1969
“Jerome has a great resume, he’s coached a lot of good players in a lot of good schemes,” Judge said. “I think the more you check around with Jerome, I talked to guys that he coached, the way they responded to him and the way they respected him in the room definitely said a lot about him as a coach.”
Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Anthony Blevins
- 2020-Present: Assistant Defensive Backs Coach, New York Giants
- 2018-2019: Assistant Special Teams Coach, New York Giants
- 2013-2017: Coaching Assistant/Special Teams, Arizona Cardinals
- 2012: Cornerbacks Coach, University of Alabama at Birmingham
- 2011: Special Teams Coach/Cornerbacks Coach, Tennessee State University
- 2009-2010: Cornerbacks Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, Tennessee State University
- 2008: Cornerbacks Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, University of Tennessee-Martin
- 2005-2007: Graduate Assistant, Mississippi State University
- 2003-2004: Defensive Backs/Running Backs Coach, Meadow Creek High School (Georgia)
- Pro Experience: Defensive Back, Mobile Admirals (1999), Birmingham Steeldogs (2000), Birmingham Thunderbolts (2001)
- Collegiate Experience: Cornerback, University of Alabama at Birmingham (1994-1998)
- Born: July 23, 1976
“I’ve known Blev for some time now, and he’s coached on all three sides of the ball,” Judge said. “He brings great experience that he can contribute to a lot of different parts of developing players. One thing you learn working with the special teams is you’re learning how to develop techniques of a total player. He could easily have gone over to the offense and worked with a skilled position. He could have stayed on special teams and have been an asset. We thought right now, the best fit for Blev was to help with our defense and bring some experience he brought from the other sides of the ball and work with Jerome.”
Defensive Assistant Jody Wright
- 2020-Present: Defensive Assistant, New York Giants
- 2019: Offensive Assistant, Cleveland Browns
- 2018: Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Line Coach, University of Alabama at Birmingham
- 2015-2017: Director of Player Personnel, University of Alabama
- 2014: Running Backs Coach, University of Alabama at Birmingham
- 2013: Passing Game Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach, Jacksonville State University
- 2010-2012: Graduate Assistant/Offensive Analyst, University of Alabama
- 2009: Assistant Athletic Director for Football Operations, Mississippi State University
- 2006-2008: Graduate Assistant, Mississippi State University
- 2005: Volunteer Coach, Mississippi State University
- 2002-2004: Student Assistant Coach, Jacksonville State University
- Pro Experience: None
- Collegiate Experience: None
- Born: July 21, 1981
Defensive Quality Control Coach Mike Treier
- 2020-Present: Defensive Quality Control Coach, New York Giants
- 2019: Safeties Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, Marshall University
- 2018: Defensive Backs Coach, Marshall University
- 2017: Defensive Analyst, Marshall University
- 2016: Co-Defensive Coordinator/Secondary Coach, University of Tennessee at Martin
- 2014-2015: Graduate Assistant, Marshall University
- Pro Experience: None
- Collegiate Experience: None
- Born: May 9, 1990
Assistant Special Teams Coach Tom Quinn
- 2018-Present: Assistant Special Teams Coach, New York Giants
- 2007-2017: Special Teams Coordinator, New York Giants
- 2006: Assistant Special Teams Coach, New York Giants
- 2004-2005: Special Teams/Outside Linebackers Coach, Stanford University
- 2002-2003: Special Teams/Tight Ends Coach, Stanford University
- 1999-2001: Special Teams/Linebackers/Tight Ends Coach, San Jose State University
- 1996-1998: Defensive Coordinator, College of the Holy Cross
- 1995: Defensive Coordinator, Boston University
- 1992-1994: Special Teams Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, James Madison University
- 1991: Linebackers Coach, Davidson College
- Pro Experience: None
- Collegiate Experience: Linebacker, University of Arizona (1986-1990)
- Born: January 27, 1968
“The experience is important, but the success is more important,” Judge said. “(McGaughey and Quinn have) been doing it at a high success rate for a long time. The fact that they had a relationship working together already, I had a relationship with both guys from going against them and have known them within the profession for some time now. T-Mac and Tom do a tremendous job. I love the way they relate to the players, I love the way they coach their guys. You know when you go against their units that they’re going to be sound and they’re going to play hard, and that’s critical. I have a lot of respect for both of them.”
