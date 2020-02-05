NEW YORK GIANTS ANNOUNCE ASSISTANT COACHES…

The New York Giants have officially announced the team’s assistant coaches. The team’s coordinators – Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham, Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett, and Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey – were announced on January 17th.

“The first thing I was prioritizing was good coaches who had a deep concern for the players that they were going to coach,” new Head Coach Joe Judge said in the team’s press release. “It has to start with the relationship from the coach to the player and understanding that we’re working together. Next thing I was prioritizing was good teachers. We had to find guys who can paint that mental picture for a player and find a way to tap into how they learn and get the most out of them. To me, it’s a big trust factor with the guys I have on the staff. I have a personal relationship with a lot of these guys, professional relationships with nearly all of them. Guys who I have not worked with directly, I’ve competed against, I’ve known for some time. I’ve more than done my research on everybody on this staff, including the guys I’ve worked with. No stone has been unturned. I’m very excited about the group we have in here. I know they’re going to bring a lot to this organization. I know they’re going to be a great asset to the players they’re going to coach.”

The other 17 members of Judge’s 20-member staff are:

Quarterbacks Coach Jerry Schuplinski



2020-Present: Quarterbacks Coach, New York Giants

2019: Assistant Quarterbacks Coach, Miami Dolphins

2016-2018: Assistant Quarterbacks Coach, New England Patriots

2013-2015: Coaching Assistant, New England Patriots

2007-2012: Linebackers/Special Teams Coach, Case Western Reserve University

2002-2006: Head Coach, Trinity High School (Ohio)

2000-2001: Running Backs/Special Teams Coach, John Carroll University

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: John Carroll University

Born: April 4, 1977

“Jerry is an incredible teacher,” said Judge. “He has done a phenomenal job of developing young quarterbacks in this league. He simplifies the game so the quarterback can play fast in terms of understanding our scheme and analyzing the opponent’s defense.”

Running Backs Coach Burton Burns



2020-Present: Running Backs Coach, New York Giants

2018-2019: Assistant Athletic Director for Football, University of Alabama

2007-2017: Running Backs Coach, University of Alabama

1999-2006: Running Backs Coach, Clemson University

1994-1998: Assistant Coach, Tulane University

1986-1993: Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator, Saint Augustine High School (New Orleans, LA)

1981-1985: Assistant Coach, Southern University

1980: Assistant Coach, Booker T. Washington High School (New Orleans, LA)

1977-1979: Assistant Coach, Saint Augustine High School (New Orleans, LA)

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: Fullback, University of Nebraska (1971-1975)

Born: October 27, 1952

“I’ve worked with Burton, so I knew first-hand the impact he has on the players he coaches,” Judge said. “He’s coached a number of great backs, he’s coached on a lot of championship teams, and he knows how to get the most out of his players. He’s tough. That’s one thing you’re going to find out about Burton right away. He’s tough. He’s hard-nosed, he coaches tough, he demands his players to play tough. But he has as deep a care for the players he coaches as anybody out there. They respond to him because they know he’s in a foxhole with them. I’m excited to have Burton here, very excited to have Burton here. I know he’s looking forward to working with the guys on the roster.”

Wide Receivers Coach Tyke Tolbert

2018-Present: Wide Receivers Coach, New York Giants

2011-2017: Wide Receivers Coach, Denver Broncos

2010: Wide Receivers Coach, Carolina Panthers

2004-2009: Wide Receivers Coach, Buffalo Bills

2003: Wide Receivers Coach, Arizona Cardinals

2002: Tight Ends Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, University of Florida

1999-2001: Wide Receivers Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, University of Louisiana at Lafayette

1998: Tight Ends Coach, Auburn University

1995-1997: Tight Ends Coach, Northeast Louisiana University

1995: Wide Receivers Coach, Ohio University

1994: Graduate Assistant, Northeast Louisiana University

1994: Graduate Assistant, Louisiana State University

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: Wide Receiver, Louisiana State University (1988-1990)

Born: September 15, 1967

“Tyke’s a guy I knew throughout the league from going against him,” Judge said. “He’s a guy that came recommended by a lot of people that I know very personally. But ultimately, the deciding factor on Tyke is you turn his tape on, and his guys play hard, they play fundamentally sound, he’s been able to develop a number of receivers in different systems, and ultimately, the video tapes are what tells you how a guy is coaching.”

Tight Ends Coach Freddie Kitchens



2020-Present: Tight Ends Coach, New York Giants

2019: Head Coach, Cleveland Browns

2018: Offensive Coordinator, Cleveland Browns

2018: Associate Head Coach/Running Backs Coach, Cleveland Browns

2017: Running Backs Coach, Arizona Cardinals

2013-2016: Quarterbacks Coach, Arizona Cardinals

2007-2012: Tight Ends Coach, Arizona Cardinals

2006: Tight Ends Coach, Dallas Cowboys

2005: Running Backs Coach, Mississippi State University

2004: Tight Ends Coach, Mississippi State University

2001-2003: Running Backs Coach, University of North Texas

2000: Graduate Assistant, Louisiana State University

1999: Running Backs/Tight Ends Coach, Glenville State College

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: Quarterback, University of Alabama (1993-1998)

Born: November 29, 1974

“I think any position on offense is good for Freddie,” Judge said. “He’s got a lot of experience at different positions. He’s been head coach, he’s been a coordinator, he’s been a position coach. He sees it through a lot of different perspectives. What I love about Freddie is he brings an element of toughness and discipline to his room. He brings outside the box thinking a lot of times to how he approaches the game from a game plan perspective. I think he’ll be an asset to working with our offensive coaches and developing the game plan throughout the week. But ultimately, I’ve worked with Freddie, I’ve played for Freddie, and I’ve called against Freddie, and I understand what his players are about.”

Offensive Line Coach Marc Colombo



2020-Present: Offensive Line Coach, New York Giants

2018-2019: Offensive Line Coach, Dallas Cowboys

2016-2018: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Dallas Cowboys

Pro Experience: Offensive Tackle, Chicago Bears (2002-2005), Dallas Cowboys (2005-2010), Miami Dolphins (2011)

Collegiate Experience: Offensive Tackle, Boston College (1998-2001)

Born: October 8, 1978

“Continuity is very important, especially between the offensive coordinator and the offensive line coach, that they can be on the same page starting out,” Judge said. “One of the challenges of a new staff is getting on the same page and working through some of the differences that maybe we’ve had from past experiences but making sure we’re working to one goal. I’d say with Marc, the deciding factor wasn’t his past experience with Jason. The deciding factor was he’s a tremendous coach. His body of work as you turn on the tape and watch how his guys play with technique, execution and toughness is ultimately what the deciding factor was.”

Assistant Offensive Line Coach Ben Wilkerson

2018-Present: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, New York Giants

2015-2017: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Chicago Bears

2014: Assistant Football and Track Coach, North Shore Senior High School (Texas)

2012-2013: Offensive Line Coach, Grambling State University

2011: Offensive Administrative Intern, Louisiana State University

2010: Offensive Graduate Assistant, Louisiana State University

Pro Experience: Offensive Lineman, Cincinnati Bengals (2005-2006), Atlanta Falcons (2007-2008), Florida Tuckers (2009)

Collegiate Experience: Offensive Lineman, Louisiana State University (2001-2004)

Born: November 22, 1982

Senior Offensive Assistant Derek Dooley

2020-Present: Senior Offensive Assistant, New York Giants

2018-2019: Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach, University of Missouri

2013-2017: Wide Receivers Coach, Dallas Cowboys

2010-2012: Head Coach, University of Tennessee

2007-2009: Head Coach, Louisiana Tech University

2005-2006: Tight Ends Coach, Miami Dolphins

2004: Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach/Special Teams Coordinator, Louisiana State University

2003: Running Backs Coach/Special Teams Coordinator, Louisiana State University

2000-2002: Tight Ends Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, Louisiana State University

1997-1999: Wide Receivers Coach/Co-Recruiting Coordinator, Southern Methodist University

1996: Graduate Assistant, University of Georgia

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: Wide Receiver, University of Virginia (1987-1990)

Born: June 10, 1968

Offensive Assistant Stephen Brown

2020-Present: Offensive Assistant, New York Giants

2016-2019: Offensive Assistant, Dallas Cowboys

2013-2014: Assistant to the Head Coach/Special Teams Assistant, Buffalo Bills

2009-2012: Quality Control Coach/Director of Recruiting, Syracuse University

2006-2008: Student Assistant, University of Tennessee

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: None

Born: May 3, 1987

Offensive Quality Control Coach Bobby Blick

2020-Present: Offensive Quality Control Coach, New York Giants

2017-2019: Defensive Assistant, New York Giants

2016: Director of Player Personnel, Army

2015: Special Teams Coordinator/Director of Recruiting, Samford University

2014: Tight Ends/Slot Receivers Coach, Samford University

2014: Special Teams Quality Control Coach, Georgia Tech

2011-2013: Tight Ends/Running Backs Coach, Elon University

2008-2010: Offensive Graduate Assistant, North Carolina State University

2004-2007: Undergraduate Assistant, North Carolina State University

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: None

Born: September 8, 1984

Defensive Line Coach Sean Spencer



2020-Present: Defensive Line Coach, New York Giants

2018-2019: Associate Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach, Penn State University

2014-2017: Defensive Line Coach, Penn State University

2011-2013: Defensive Line Coach, Vanderbilt University

2009-2010: Defensive Line Coach, Bowling Green State University

2007-2008: Defensive Line Coach/Special Teams Coordinator, University of Massachusetts

2006: Defensive Line Coach, Hofstra University

2005: Linebackers Coach, Villanova University

2004: Defensive Line Coach, College of the Holy Cross

2001-2003: Defensive Line Coach, University of Massachusetts

2000: Defensive Line Coach, Trinity College

1998-1999: Running Backs Coach, Trinity College

1996-1997: Running Backs Coach, Shippensburg University

1995: Running Backs/Tight Ends Coach, Wesleyan University

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: Safety, Clarion University

Born: December 15, 1970

“I’ve known Sean through the business,” Judge said. “The most impressive thing about Sean is the players he’s developed through his time at both Vanderbilt and Penn State, among other stops in his career. Sean has a great energy about him, he has great command within a room, his players respond to him, they play hard and they play fundamentally sound.”

Outside Linebacker Coach/Senior Assistant Bret Bielema

2020-Present: Outside Linebacker Coach/Senior Assistant, New York Giants

2019: Defensive Line Coach, New England Patriots

2018: Consultant to the Head Coach, New England Patriots

2013-2017: Head Coach, University of Arkansas

2006-2012: Head Coach, University of Wisconsin

2004-2005: Defensive Coordinator, University of Wisconsin

1996-2001: Linebackers Coach, University of Iowa

1994-1995: Graduate Assistant, University of Iowa

2002-2003: Co-Defensive Coordinator, Kansas State University

Pro Experience: Milwaukee Mustangs (1994)

Collegiate Experience: Defensive Lineman, University of Iowa (1989-1992)

Born: January 13, 1970

“There’s a lot of things (to like) about Bret,” Judge said. “I think Bret brings a great personality to the group, brings a great perspective on how he sees the game, he’s coached the front for some time, he’s coordinated defenses at a high level. Players respond to Bret in a positive way. He has a great way of teaching, he has a great way of getting the guys motivated, and he gets the most out of his players. He brings experience from the NFL, as well as college, so not only does he understand what’s going on in the league now, he understands what the players coming from college are used to and how to better translate the trends they’re going to see.”

Inside Linebackers Coach Kevin Sherrer

2020-Present: Inside Linebackers Coach, New York Giants

2019: Special Teams Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach, University of Tennessee

2018: Co-Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach, University of Tennessee

2014-2017: Outside Linebackers Coach, University of Georgia

2013: Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach, University of South Alabama

2010-2012: Director of Player Development, University of Alabama

2007-2009: Defensive Coordinator, Hoover High School (Alabama)

2005-2006: Defensive Assistant, Hoover High School (Alabama)

2001-2004: Defensive Backs Coach, Spain Park High School (Alabama)

1998-2000: Graduate Assistant, University of Alabama

1996-1997: Assistant, Tuscaloosa County High School (Alabama)

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: Tight End, University of Alabama (1993-1995)

Born: March 19, 1973

“Kevin is just an old ball coach,” Judge said. “When I met Kevin, he was coaching at Hoover High School in Alabama. The next year, he was on the staff with us at Alabama. I’ve watched him progress through his career as defensive coordinator at South Alabama, his time in Georgia, his time in Tennessee. I think Kevin is a phenomenal football coach, and he coaches from the ground up with fundamentals, his players play sound and they play hard.”

Defensive Backs Coach Jerome Henderson



2020-Present: Defensive Backs Coach, New York Giants

2016-2019: Defensive Passing Game Coordinator, Atlanta Falcons

2012-2015: Defensive Backs Coach, Dallas Cowboys

2009-2011: Defensive Backs Coach, Cleveland Browns

2008: Defensive Backs Coach, New York Jets

2007: Assistant Defensive Backs Coach/Director of Player Development, New York Jets

2006: Director of Player Development, New York Jets

Pro Experience: Cornerback, New England Patriots (1991-1993), Buffalo Bills (1993-1994), Philadelphia Eagles (1995), New England Patriots (1996), New York Jets (1997-1998)

Collegiate Experience: Cornerback, Clemson University (1987-1990)

Born: August 8, 1969

“Jerome has a great resume, he’s coached a lot of good players in a lot of good schemes,” Judge said. “I think the more you check around with Jerome, I talked to guys that he coached, the way they responded to him and the way they respected him in the room definitely said a lot about him as a coach.”

Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Anthony Blevins

2020-Present: Assistant Defensive Backs Coach, New York Giants

2018-2019: Assistant Special Teams Coach, New York Giants

2013-2017: Coaching Assistant/Special Teams, Arizona Cardinals

2012: Cornerbacks Coach, University of Alabama at Birmingham

2011: Special Teams Coach/Cornerbacks Coach, Tennessee State University

2009-2010: Cornerbacks Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, Tennessee State University

2008: Cornerbacks Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, University of Tennessee-Martin

2005-2007: Graduate Assistant, Mississippi State University

2003-2004: Defensive Backs/Running Backs Coach, Meadow Creek High School (Georgia)

Pro Experience: Defensive Back, Mobile Admirals (1999), Birmingham Steeldogs (2000), Birmingham Thunderbolts (2001)

Collegiate Experience: Cornerback, University of Alabama at Birmingham (1994-1998)

Born: July 23, 1976

“I’ve known Blev for some time now, and he’s coached on all three sides of the ball,” Judge said. “He brings great experience that he can contribute to a lot of different parts of developing players. One thing you learn working with the special teams is you’re learning how to develop techniques of a total player. He could easily have gone over to the offense and worked with a skilled position. He could have stayed on special teams and have been an asset. We thought right now, the best fit for Blev was to help with our defense and bring some experience he brought from the other sides of the ball and work with Jerome.”

Defensive Assistant Jody Wright



2020-Present: Defensive Assistant, New York Giants

2019: Offensive Assistant, Cleveland Browns

2018: Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Line Coach, University of Alabama at Birmingham

2015-2017: Director of Player Personnel, University of Alabama

2014: Running Backs Coach, University of Alabama at Birmingham

2013: Passing Game Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach, Jacksonville State University

2010-2012: Graduate Assistant/Offensive Analyst, University of Alabama

2009: Assistant Athletic Director for Football Operations, Mississippi State University

2006-2008: Graduate Assistant, Mississippi State University

2005: Volunteer Coach, Mississippi State University

2002-2004: Student Assistant Coach, Jacksonville State University

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: None

Born: July 21, 1981

Defensive Quality Control Coach Mike Treier



2020-Present: Defensive Quality Control Coach, New York Giants

2019: Safeties Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, Marshall University

2018: Defensive Backs Coach, Marshall University

2017: Defensive Analyst, Marshall University

2016: Co-Defensive Coordinator/Secondary Coach, University of Tennessee at Martin

2014-2015: Graduate Assistant, Marshall University

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: None

Born: May 9, 1990

Assistant Special Teams Coach Tom Quinn

2018-Present: Assistant Special Teams Coach, New York Giants

2007-2017: Special Teams Coordinator, New York Giants

2006: Assistant Special Teams Coach, New York Giants

2004-2005: Special Teams/Outside Linebackers Coach, Stanford University

2002-2003: Special Teams/Tight Ends Coach, Stanford University

1999-2001: Special Teams/Linebackers/Tight Ends Coach, San Jose State University

1996-1998: Defensive Coordinator, College of the Holy Cross

1995: Defensive Coordinator, Boston University

1992-1994: Special Teams Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, James Madison University

1991: Linebackers Coach, Davidson College

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: Linebacker, University of Arizona (1986-1990)

Born: January 27, 1968

“The experience is important, but the success is more important,” Judge said. “(McGaughey and Quinn have) been doing it at a high success rate for a long time. The fact that they had a relationship working together already, I had a relationship with both guys from going against them and have known them within the profession for some time now. T-Mac and Tom do a tremendous job. I love the way they relate to the players, I love the way they coach their guys. You know when you go against their units that they’re going to be sound and they’re going to play hard, and that’s critical. I have a lot of respect for both of them.”

