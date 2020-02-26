New York Giants Cut Alec Ogletree and Kareem Martin

The New York Giants have officially terminated the contracts of linebackers Alec Ogletree and Kareem Martin. The moves create an additional $13.05 million in cap space ($8.25 million by cutting Ogletree and $4.8 million by cutting Martin).

Ogletree did not have one of his better seasons in 2019 as the losing appeared to affect his level of focus and effectiveness. He started all 13 games he played in, missing three contests with injuries (hamstring, back). Ogletree played in 77 percent of all defensive snaps, and finished the season with 80 tackles, 1 sack, 6 pass defenses, and 1 interception.

Ogletree was drafted in the 1st round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Rams. He made the All-Rookie team in 2013 and was named second-team All-Pro in 2016. The Giants traded with the Rams for Ogletree in March 2018, giving the Rams 4th- and 6th-round draft picks. In his first season with the Giants, Ogletree started all 13 regular-season games he played in, missing three games due to hamstring and concussion issues. He finished the year with 93 tackles, 1 sack, 8 pass defenses, and 5 interceptions (2 of which were returned for touchdowns).

The Giants placed Martin on Injured Reserve in September 2019 with a knee injury that he suffered in the regular-season opener. He was activated back to the active roster in December and finished the year with only three tackles in five games, with no starts.

The Giants signed Martin as an unrestricted free agent from the Arizona Cardinals in March 2018. Though not a standout in 2018, Martin has his most productive season as a pro, playing in a 16 games with seven starts, and finishing with 48 tackles (twice as much as his previous high), 1.5 sacks, and 2 pass defenses. Martin was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Cardinals as a defensive end. The Cardinals moved him to linebacker after his rookie season.